Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 13: Iowa City Farmers Market pushed back

10:10 p.m. Iowa City Farmers Market pushed back

IOWA CITY — The Iowa City Farmers Market has been pushed back to at least Saturday, June 6, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can still support our Farmers Market vendors. Contact them directly by using our Vendor List Guide. Read it here.

10:12 p.m. Parents now able to administer Iowa DOT written driving test at home

ANKENY — “Skip the Trip,” a program the Iowa Department of Transportation, began last year allowing students to take the non-commercial driver’s knowledge test at approved educational sites has now been expanded to allow parents, guardians, and legal custodians to proctor the test for their children from home using an electronic device connected to the Internet.

To protect customers and Iowa DOT staff from exposure to COVID-19, services offered in driver’s service centers have been limited at least through the end of April. Allowing parents to administer the test at home will enable students to still take the test without coming into a service center.

To apply to take the test at home, the parent must have a valid Iowa driver’s license and will need to complete and submit the Application to Proctor Knowledge Exam form to the Iowa DOT. Upon approval of the application, the parent and student will receive an email with instructions for taking and administering the test. After the test is completed, the student will receive an email with the test results. Once the student has passed the test, the parent and student will need to visit a DOT service center or county treasurer’s office to get their instruction permit. Currently, appointments are necessary at DOT service centers and are available beginning in May. Appointments can be online. If you wish to visit a county treasurer’s office, you are encouraged to contact your county treasurer to find out how they are providing service at this time.

The Iowa DOT reminds parents that teaching driving skills to children are an important responsibility that must be taken seriously. The skills you instill in your child not only have a direct impact on their safety but the safety of everyone on our roadways, for the rest of your child’s life.

Find out more information about Skip the Trip. To prepare for the driver’s knowledge test, look for the Iowa Driver’s License Manual and practice tests online.