Coralville-based Integrated DNA Technologies producing COVID-19 testing, research kits

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa-spinoff and Coralville-based Integrated DNA Technologies is “doing its part in the fight against (COVID-19)” by producing and providing kits to test for and research the novel coronavirus first detected in China that’s now infected more than 109,500.

“IDT has received inquiries from researchers from around the world who are interested in rapidly obtaining assays and developing vaccines targeting the novel coronavirus,” according to the 33-year-old company based in the UI Research Park.

No vaccines or drugs currently exist to treat or prevent COVID-19, although the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said investigational vaccines and treatments are under development.

Anna Blyth, a spokeswoman for Coralville’s IDT, in a statement said, “We have scaled production and delivered sufficient quantities of IDT product to enable testing of over 700,000 individuals for coronavirus using the Center for Disease Control’s 2019-noV CDC test protocol.”

The company — founded by a UI biochemistry professor in 1987 and comprised largely of scientists — is aiding in COVID-19 detection and vaccine development by preparing kits using the coronavirus genome, which the CDC and Chinese government sequenced and submitted to a U.S. National Institutes of Health genetic sequence database.

“With our worldwide manufacturing capabilities, IDT is uniquely able to provide robust … assays while avoiding contamination issues from synthesis of controls and related gene fragments,” according to the company, which is headquartered in Coralville but has production sites in San Diego, Belgium, and Singapore.

It also has sales offices in Australia, South Korea, and Japan and reports serving more than 120,000 researchers in more than 100 countries, producing more than 70,000 nucleic acids daily.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The lab is working with the CDC and Food and Drug Administration on COVID-19-related test and research materials “to ensure ongoing supply to meet demand,” according to Blyth, who said IDT is on track to release more products.

“IDT has additional inventory available and stands ready to ship sufficient quantities of IDT products to enable testing of additional individuals,” according to the statement from Blyth.

IDT is selling testing kits for $125 each and research-only kits for $50 to $100 a piece and reports receiving inquiries from researchers across the globe.

“In response to heavy demand for products related to coronavirus research, we are directing these requests to a dedicated channel to facilitate expedited support, preferred pricing, and priority shipping,” according to a message that pops up for visitors to the IDT website.

Although state officials have not said exactly how much patient tests costs, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday said all major insurance companies in Iowa have agreed to waive that cost-share and copay for COVID-19 testing.

The virus — which began in Wuhan, China — to date has infected more than 109,500 worldwide and killed more than 3,800 in 104 countries, territories, or other regions, according to a Monday update from the World Health Organization.

The CDC on Tuesday reported 647 cases in the United States and 25 deaths in 36 states, including Iowa. Washington State, California, and New York have been the hardest hit, with all three reporting more than 100 cases.

Testing has been an issue of debate and concern as initial kits had glitches and weren’t widely available, prompting the federal government in February to allow some private labs to produce tests.

Iowa to date — through its UI-based State Hygienic Lab — has tested 51 patients, with 8 confirmed as positive and 11 test results pending.

Although IDT has been authorized for its COVID-19 work, the FDA and Federal Trade Commission on Monday sent warning letters to seven companies “for selling fraudulent COVID-19 products.”

“These products are unapproved drugs that pose significant risks to patient health and violate federal law,” according to an FDA news release. “The FDA and FTC are taking this action as part of their response in protecting Americans during the global COVID-19 outbreak.”

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com