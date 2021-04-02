Cedar Rapids NAACP hosting COVID vaccine clinics next week

CEDAR RAPIDS — Appointment slots are still open on a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic that will take place next week in Cedar Rapids, which aims to reach vulnerable populations in the area.

The clinic — which is hosted by the Cedar Rapids NAACP — aims to reach people of color, who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and often face additional barriers to getting the COVID-19 shot, advocates say.

“If someone wants the shot, we’re trying to do our best to make sure the vaccine is available to them and that they don’t have to wait a long period of time,” said Dedric Doolin, president of the Cedar Rapids NAACP.

The clinics will take place on Tuesday, April 6, and Saturday, April 10, at The Roc Center, 1202 10th St. SE in Cedar Rapids.

Tuesday’s clinic will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday’s clinic will take place 9 to 11 a.m.

An appointment is required to visit the clinic. There are still a few slots available for Tuesday’s clinic, and there are several appointment times available for Saturday’s clinic, Doolin said.

People who want to sign up to receive a vaccine at the clinic should contact Doolin by calling or texting 319-560-0482.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The organization is working to provide rides to the clinic, as well as interpreters. Individuals who need those services should notify Doolin when scheduling an appointment.

Cedar Rapids NAACP received 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from Linn County Public Health, who received hundreds of doses from the state specifically to administer to vulnerable populations and others residents who face barriers to finding an appointment.

Black Americans and other people of color have been infected and died at higher rates than other groups, nationwide data shows, and that disparity has extended to Iowa, local official say.

And as vaccines have made their way into the community, many of these individuals have also struggled to get an appointment, Doolin said. Many don’t have the opportunity to take the time to drive several miles to appointment in another town, or the time it takes to monitor pharmacy websites to track down an available shot.

Doolin said he hopes the clinic will help reach those struggling to find an appointment, but added that if there’s still a need, they’ll host another vaccination clinic.

“We want the community as a whole to be safer for everyone,” he said.

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com