CORONAVIRUS

Cedar Rapids NAACP hosting COVID vaccine clinics next week

April 6 and 10 clinics at The Roc Center aimed at reaching people of color locally

Stickers and syringes holding the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are ready for patients during a vaccination clinic at the UI
Stickers and syringes holding the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are ready for patients during a vaccination clinic at the UI Health Support Services Building in Coralville on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

07:21AM | Fri, April 02, 2021

Cedar Rapids NAACP hosting COVID vaccine clinics next week

06:15AM | Fri, April 02, 2021

Linn County eyeing Lindale Mall for mass vaccination site

03:08PM | Thu, April 01, 2021

Iowa adds 809 COVID-19 cases, eight deaths Thursday

07:48PM | Wed, March 31, 2021

Iowa is prepared to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, Gov. Kim Reynol ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — Appointment slots are still open on a mass COVID-19 vaccine clinic that will take place next week in Cedar Rapids, which aims to reach vulnerable populations in the area.

The clinic — which is hosted by the Cedar Rapids NAACP — aims to reach people of color, who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and often face additional barriers to getting the COVID-19 shot, advocates say.

“If someone wants the shot, we’re trying to do our best to make sure the vaccine is available to them and that they don’t have to wait a long period of time,” said Dedric Doolin, president of the Cedar Rapids NAACP.

The clinics will take place on Tuesday, April 6, and Saturday, April 10, at The Roc Center, 1202 10th St. SE in Cedar Rapids.

Tuesday’s clinic will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday’s clinic will take place 9 to 11 a.m.

An appointment is required to visit the clinic. There are still a few slots available for Tuesday’s clinic, and there are several appointment times available for Saturday’s clinic, Doolin said.

People who want to sign up to receive a vaccine at the clinic should contact Doolin by calling or texting 319-560-0482.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The organization is working to provide rides to the clinic, as well as interpreters. Individuals who need those services should notify Doolin when scheduling an appointment.

Cedar Rapids NAACP received 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from Linn County Public Health, who received hundreds of doses from the state specifically to administer to vulnerable populations and others residents who face barriers to finding an appointment.

Black Americans and other people of color have been infected and died at higher rates than other groups, nationwide data shows, and that disparity has extended to Iowa, local official say.

And as vaccines have made their way into the community, many of these individuals have also struggled to get an appointment, Doolin said. Many don’t have the opportunity to take the time to drive several miles to appointment in another town, or the time it takes to monitor pharmacy websites to track down an available shot.

Doolin said he hopes the clinic will help reach those struggling to find an appointment, but added that if there’s still a need, they’ll host another vaccination clinic.

“We want the community as a whole to be safer for everyone,” he said.

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Vaccine Info
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

07:21AM | Fri, April 02, 2021

Cedar Rapids NAACP hosting COVID vaccine clinics next week

06:15AM | Fri, April 02, 2021

Linn County eyeing Lindale Mall for mass vaccination site

03:08PM | Thu, April 01, 2021

Iowa adds 809 COVID-19 cases, eight deaths Thursday
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Ramm

The Gazette

All articles by Michaela

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Linn County eyeing Lindale Mall for mass vaccination site

Iowa adds 809 COVID-19 cases, eight deaths Thursday

Iowa is prepared to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, Gov. Kim Reynolds says

Iowa accepting applications for rent, utility, mortgage assistance

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

CAMBUS driver becomes uneasy hero after stopping a suicide

$21 million taxiway renovation underway at Eastern Iowa Airport

RV sales soar ahead of pandemic's second summer

Charter schools, but not vouchers, advance in Iowa Legislature

Fired-up Republicans rally Cedar Rapids crowd

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe