DES MOINES — Iowa public health officials say two more Iowans have died from coronavirus and an additional 56 residents have tested positive, bringing the total number of known cases to 235 in Iowa.

According to Iowa Department of Public Health, two Iowans with COVID-19 died Thursday night — one elderly adult (81 years or older) from Poweshiek County and one older adult (61-80 years) from Allamakee County. This brings the total COVID-19 deaths in Iowa to three.

Also, state officials said Friday they have been notified of 56 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 235 cases.

There have been a total of 3,740 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to the Health Department, the locations and age ranges of the 56 individuals in the new cases include:

• Benton County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years);

• lack Hawk County, two middle-age adults (41-60 years);

• Butler County, one older adult (61-80 years);

• Cedar County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years);

• Cerro Gordo County, one older adult (61-80 years);

• Clinton County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years);

• Dallas County, one adult (18-40 years), 1 elderly adult (81+);

• Dickinson County, one older adult (61-80 years);

• Dubuque County, two middle-age adults (41-60 years);

• Hardin County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years;

• Harrison County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years);

• Henry County, one elderly adult (81+);

• Iowa County, one adult (18-40 years);

• Johnson County, two adults (18-40 years), five middle-age (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years);

• Linn County, three adults (18-40 years), seven older adults (61-80 years);

• Mahaska County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years);

• Monona County, one elderly adult (81+);

• Marshall County, one adult (18-40 years);

• Montgomery County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years);

• Muscatine County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years);

• Page County, one older (61-80 years);

• Polk County, one adult (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years);

• Tama County, one elderly adult (81+)

• Washington County, one adult (18-40 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years);

• Webster County, one adult (18-40 years);

• Winneshiek County, one adult (18-40 years);

• Woodbury County, one older adult (61-80 years);

• And Wright County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years).

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. today. It will be livestreamed and posted in full on Gov. Reynolds’ Facebook page.

