14 percent of Linn County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

A little more than 14 percent of Linn County’s population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, 31,806 people in Linn County have been fully vaccinated. That’s 14.03 percent of the county’s total population and 18.24 percent of the county’s adult population.

A total of 81,894 vaccine doses have been administered in Linn County.

In Johnson County, 66,495 COVID-19 vaccination have been administered. Among those were 26,099 people who have completed the two-dose vaccination series — the equivalent of 17.27 percent of the county’s total population and 21.55 percent of the county’s adult population.

Across the state, 413,216 people have been fully vaccinated as of 1:30 p.m. Monday. Of those, 396,491 are Iowans — the equivalent of 12.57 percent of Iowa’s population.

The state said 383,456 people have been fully vaccinated with the Moderna or Pfizer two-shot vaccines, and the rest with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A total of 1,113,996 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been distributed in Iowa, with 1,070,910 of those doses going to Iowa residents.

New cases

Iowa on Monday reported 190 new COVID-19 cases and one new, confirmed death.

To date, 342,933 people have tested positive for the virus in Iowa, and 5,642 have died, according to Iowa Department of Public Health.

Iowa’s seven-day average for new cases is 463.

New cases reported Monday come from 5,533 tests completed in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m.

Linn County reported seven cases, bringing the county’s total to 19,610 since last March. The county’s seven-day average is 13.

Johnson County added six cases, bringing its total to 13,245. Johnson’s seven-day average is nine, the lowest it has been since June 18, when the seven-day average was eight.

Of the new cases, 40 were reported among children up to 17 years old, bringing the total to38,895.

Deaths

The one new death reported Monday took place on Feb. 24 in Scott County. The person who died was over the age of 80.

Hospitalizations

As of Monday afternoon, 161 people were hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, including 42 patients in intensive care units and 21 people on ventilators to help them breathe.

Long-term care

On Monday, two long-term care facilities were experiencing virus outbreaks of three or more cases among residents and staff.

Within those facilities, 18 people have been diagnosed with the virus, according to the health department.

Since last March, 2,219 people have died in long-term care facilities.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed to this story.