Government

Work, child support required for SNAP benefits under Republican Iowa Senate bill

Bill shelved that set work requirements for Medicaid

The Iowa State House cupola on Thur. Mar 11, 2016. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The Iowa State House cupola on Thur. Mar 11, 2016. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
2019 LEGISLATIVE SESSION ARTICLES

08:14PM | Thu, February 14, 2019

Work, child support required for SNAP benefits under Republican Iowa Senate bill

07:53PM | Thu, February 14, 2019

Bill from Iowa Senate Democrats would end privatized Medicaid for some Iowans

06:24PM | Thu, February 14, 2019

Iowa Senate Democrat Jeff Danielson quits

05:34PM | Thu, February 14, 2019

Differences emerge on Iowa plan to ban female genital cutting

05:45PM | Wed, February 13, 2019

Iowa House panel moves away from banning traffic cameras

12:01AM | Tue, February 12, 2019

Iowa governor proposes 'behind-the-counter' birth control
View More 2019 LEGISLATIVE SESSION Articles

DES MOINES — Work requirements and other stipulations for some Iowans who receive help from food assistance programs and Medicaid services are being considered by Iowa lawmakers.

Myriad legislative proposals were presented this week at the Iowa Capitol, including a number during a flurry of subcommittee meetings on Thursday.

Many of the bills were introduced by Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, and written with the guidance of a pair of national conservative think tanks, the Opportunity Solutions Project and the Foundation for Government Accountability.

“I hear constantly from constituents who are frustrated,” Schultz told reporters after the meetings. “They feel that they’re going to work every day, paying taxes, these taxes are going to people who are not going to work and could.”

Schultz-led Senate panels on Thursday gave initial approval to one bill that would require any Iowan on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — often called SNAP or food stamps — be current on child support payments. Another bill aims to guide jobless food assistance recipients with school-aged children toward programs designed to connect them with a job.

Opponents of the child support bill expressed concerns with withholding food assistance for any low-income Iowan, even one who is behind on child support payments.

“Taking away food assistance would prevent them from meeting basic needs,” said Mary Nelle Trefz, with the Des Moines-based nonprofit Child and Family Policy Center. “And it may make it more challenging for that person to make their child support payments.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week – Feb 22 - March 2

Nine days of local restaurant love at nearly 20 Cedar Rapids area restaurants! Special lunch and dinner menus.

See all of the menus
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

135 of the most significant Gazette headlines reproduced in this 9" x 12", 160 page book. Limited Quantity! Available for mail delivery or pick-up.

Get Your Copy Today!
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

Schultz said he considered the proposal “a relatively minor ask of the taxpayer,” referring to the taxpayer funding that supports the food assistance program.

During discussion on the bill to set work requirements for food assistance recipients, Schultz said he is open to a program touted by the United Way that connects Iowans who receive food assistance to job training. Schultz approved the bill as written but said he is open to amending it to include language about the United Way program.

“If we can expand this program to every community college and nonprofit, we can specifically target the SNAP population to get the skills they need and better training to get the jobs they need,” said Dave Stone, with the United Way of Central Iowa.

A third bill, which would have required Iowans enrolled in the state’s version of Medicaid expansion to work or volunteer 20 hours per week, was shelved after Schultz said it could not yet be determined if it would apply to any Iowans. Because Iowa’s Medicaid expansion applied specifically to people with income between 100 percent and 133 percent of the federal poverty level, those people presumably have a job since they have income.

Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau

All articles by Erin

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE 2019 LEGISLATIVE SESSION ARTICLES ...

Bill from Iowa Senate Democrats would end privatized Medicaid for some Iowans

Iowa Senate Democrat Jeff Danielson quits

Differences emerge on Iowa plan to ban female genital cutting

Iowa House panel moves away from banning traffic cameras

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Two more Cedar Rapids schools will be magnets this fall

Iowa Ideas Conference tickets on sale

Tax refunds down nearly 9 percent vs year ago: IRS data

McCabe says he quickly opened FBI investigation of Trump for fear of being fired

Trump to sign border bill, declare national emergency to obtain funds for wall - McConnell

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.