Winter overflow shelter in Cedar Rapids expected to be ready later in November

CEDAR RAPIDS — A winter overflow shelter for people without homes or other accommodations in Cedar Rapids is not expected to be ready for a few more weeks, concerning some as winter weather settles in early this year.

Phoebe Trepp, of Willis Dady Homeless Services and a member of the Linn County Continuum of Care, which manages the overflow shelter, said service providers and clients have been seeking details about the opening of the shelter. The shelter is expected to be based at the Linn County-owned Fillmore Center, 520 11th St. NW.

“It is a big concern,” Trepp said. “At Willis Dady, we are providing overflow in our own rooms, which are tight already.”

She said Willis Dady’s facility has been serving seven to 10 people a night in an overflow capacity when the temperature has dropped below freezing. She noted the matter is compounded as more people than normally are sleeping outside in Cedar Rapids, a trend she nor police can explain, she said.

In September, local officials expressed relief when Linn County Supervisors authorized use of Fillmore as an overflow much earlier than the last minute scrambling to find a location that had become an annual occurrence. Last year, for example, a shelter wasn’t identified until November and didn’t open until December — well after temperatures turned frigid.

This year, Cedar Rapids has already seen its first snowfall and overnights have been routinely falling into the teens. Next Monday overnight is forecast to drop to 5 degrees.

The issue is the Fillmore Center still is in use as a Child and Youth Development Center. That function is expected to relocate to the newly opened Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building, but not until Nov. 14, Trepp said.

Then, furniture and other equipment must be moved out, the space must be retrofitted — such as replacing children’s toilets with ones to serve adults — and cots and other overflow supplies must be moved in before the shelter can open. Trepp said she is hopeful it can open by the end of the week of Nov. 18.

“We are very eager to get started as soon as possible,” Trepp said.

The Fillmore Center has been proposed as a long-term overflow, so the local providers may be nearing a permanent solution to the race against winter.

“We’d be ready to roll if it ever gets this cold,” Trepp said.

County Supervisor Ben Rogers, who has been an advocate for repurposing the Fillmore Center as an overflow shelter, said his hope is the shelter will be open by the end of the month. He said the timing will be based on how quickly the move can occur and they can prepare the space.

“We had been hoping for an earlier opening date, but more realistically seems to be the end of the month,” Rogers said.

Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com