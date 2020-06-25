CORONAVIRUS

Watch at 11 a.m.: Avoiding COVID-19 scams

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller joins consumer group

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:17AM | Thu, June 25, 2020

Watch at 11 a.m.: Avoiding COVID-19 scams

10:00AM | Thu, June 25, 2020

United Way of East Central Iowa cuts four staff positions

07:00AM | Thu, June 25, 2020

Drones for farming? High-tech gadgets could save farmers money and tim ...

06:30AM | Thu, June 25, 2020

What's causing the recent increase in coronavirus cases in Johnson Cou ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller stands next to a waiting depicting when he argued a case before the U.S. Supreme Court
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller stands next to a waiting depicting when he argued a case before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2003 that is hung in his office in the Hoover State Office Building in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

The National Consumers League will be hosting a virtual discussion with Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and a panel of consumer protection experts.

The discussion will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25. You can view the discussion on YouTube here.

The discussion will focus on the growing threat of scams linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the National Consumers League has seen an uptick in complaints about a variety of scams on consumers. The organization currently operates the website Fraud.org. Some of the scams, according to the release, include phishing schemes, stimulus check fraud and pet adoption scams. Experts will discuss how Iowans can protect themselves.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:17AM | Thu, June 25, 2020

Watch at 11 a.m.: Avoiding COVID-19 scams

10:00AM | Thu, June 25, 2020

United Way of East Central Iowa cuts four staff positions

07:00AM | Thu, June 25, 2020

Drones for farming? High-tech gadgets could save farmers money and tim ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
alexandra_Skores

The Gazette

All articles by Alexandra

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

United Way of East Central Iowa cuts four staff positions

Drones for farming? High-tech gadgets could save farmers money and time in tough economy

What's causing the recent increase in coronavirus cases in Johnson County?

University of Iowa students 'screaming, wanting to come back'

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

It's been 3 months since Iowa's first coronavirus death. These are some of the victims.

Fans organize to save The Mill and its storied legacy in Iowa City

No casino, but there's still high-stakes action at First and First West

Vigil supporting Guatemalan immigrant in Iowa City confronts ICE

Poweshiek County man arrested after 7-hour police standoff, multiple fires

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate