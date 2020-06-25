Watch at 11 a.m.: Avoiding COVID-19 scams

The National Consumers League will be hosting a virtual discussion with Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and a panel of consumer protection experts.

The discussion will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 25. You can view the discussion on YouTube here.

The discussion will focus on the growing threat of scams linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the National Consumers League has seen an uptick in complaints about a variety of scams on consumers. The organization currently operates the website Fraud.org. Some of the scams, according to the release, include phishing schemes, stimulus check fraud and pet adoption scams. Experts will discuss how Iowans can protect themselves.