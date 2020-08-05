Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs order restoring felon voting rights

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds made good Wednesday on a promise by signing an executive order that automatically restores many felon voting rights.

During a ceremony in her formal Capitol office, the governor signed the order to restore the right to vote to felons who have completed their sentences or have been paroled or placed on probation, and set up a process where she will daily restore voting rights of eligible felons going forward.

The governor’s order does not apply to felons who were convicted under Iowa’s Chapter 707 homicide criminal code section — that includes murder, manslaughter and voluntary manslaughter — nor does it extend voting rights to felons with special lifetime sentences for sexual crimes or other offenses.

Those cases would have to go through the Iowa Board of Parole or separate applications to be considered.

Restoration of voting rights is not contingent on any financial payment, victim restitution or fines, according to the governor’s office, but the executive order does not waive or grant clemency for any court-ordered financial obligations, either.

“It’s a big step for so many on the road to redemption,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds, an Osceola Republican, initially had resisted issuing an executive order, preferring instead that the Iowa Legislature begin the process of amending the Iowa Constitution to include automatic felon voting rights restoration upon discharge of a criminal sentence or release on probation or parole as a permanent solution — not subject to change by a future governor or General Assembly.

As it is now, released felons can individually petition the governor. Reynolds has said no one person should have that power, and called for a state constitutional amendment to guide the process. But lawmakers have disagreed on which felons would be eligible and when, so Reynolds said she would sign her own directive.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Lawmakers who support a constitutional amendment say they intend to bring up the issue again.

Currently, Iowa is the only state in the nation to ban all people with felony convictions from voting unless they apply individually to the governor’s office to have their rights restored.

Fifteen years ago, Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack issued an executive order allowing felons to vote after being released. About 115,000 felons regained voting rights as a result. However, Gov. Terry Branstad, a Republican, rescinded the order in 2011 and replaced it with an appeal process.

Earlier this year, the GOP-run Legislature approved and the governor signed Senate File 2348 — a bill that is not in effect yet, which granted felon voting rights but stated that those convicted of murder, child endangerment resulting in the death of a minor, serious sex offenses or named on the sex offender registry, or first-degree election misconduct would not be eligible to have their voting rights restored. That bill would be effective only if a constitutional amendment on felon voting rights is ratified by 2023 by voters.

The governor’s order will allow thousands more Iowans the chance to participate in the November elections.

Iowa’s ban currently affects an estimated 60,000 people. That number includes nearly one in 10 African American adults, according to a 2016 report from The Sentencing Project.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com