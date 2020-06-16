Government

Vice President Mike Pence talks about 'Great American Comeback' in Forest City visit

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Winnebago Industries in Forest City, Iowa. (Chris Zoeller/Globe Gazette)
By Jared McNett, Globe Gazette

In Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Winnebago Industries in Forest City on Tuesday afternoon, he wasn’t shy about calling the RV manufacturer a crucial part of the “Great American Comeback” that President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign has framed its reelection bid around.

At least half-a-dozen times, Pence, who was joined by Gov. Kim Reynolds, used the phrase while also thanking the 200 to 250 socially distanced Winnebago employees that turned out to hear him speak.

“The comeback today would not have been possible without your work,” Pence told the crowd. Through May 2020, the national unemployment rate is at 13.3% which dropped from 14.7% in April. In mid-April, Winnebago itself laid off 79 employees due to the COVID-19 crisis impacting the demand for the company’s products.

The visit comes as the latest Des Moines Register poll for the general election shows President Donald Trump with just a 1 point lead over former Vice President Joe Biden.

