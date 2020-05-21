Utility disconnections in Iowa can resume May 28 under certain conditions

Utility disconnections can resume as early as May 28 under a set a conditions, the Iowa Utilities Board announced Wednesday evening.

Municipally-owned utilities can start May 28. Investor-owned utilities can start July 1.

If the customer already received a 12-day disconnection notice, utilities must issue another seven-day disconnection notice. Utilities don’t need to wait for May 28 to issue the notice, though.

Exceptions remain in place for anyone who is quarantined after testing positive for coronavirus. Anyone with a “health condition that requires the use of electric or natural gas service” is also exempt.

The Iowa Utilities Board issued an order March 27 to prohibit utility disconnections as long as Gov. Kim Reynolds’ emergency order was in place. Reynolds’ order is set to expire May 27.

The board does not oversee municipal water utilities, but the Iowa Utilities Board order encourages those utilities to not disconnect service yet to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The Iowa-American Water Company will not discontinue service until positive coronavirus tests have plateaued, the statement said.

