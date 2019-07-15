Finkenauer, Hinson file fundraising reports

Candidates in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District have raised more than three-quarters of a million dollars to finance their 2020 campaigns.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer reported raising $413,582 during the second quarter of the year. The first-term member of Congress started the quarter with $301,904 cash on hand and ended with a balance of $631,173, according to her report.

State Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Marion Republican, raised $337,553, according to her Federal Election Commission report for the April-through-June quarter. Nearly 94 percent of the donations came from Iowans, she said.

Hinson ended her first quarter of fundraising with $299,837 cash on hand.

Thomas Hansen, a Decorah Republican, reported contributions of $392 and $18 cash on hand.

No information was available on Republican Darren White of Bellevue.

Campaign finance reports may be found at www.fec.gov.

