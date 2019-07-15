Government

Finkenauer, Hinson file fundraising reports

State Rep. Ashley Hinson looks on during the Condition of the State address in the House Chamber at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)
Candidates in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District have raised more than three-quarters of a million dollars to finance their 2020 campaigns.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer reported raising $413,582 during the second quarter of the year. The first-term member of Congress started the quarter with $301,904 cash on hand and ended with a balance of $631,173, according to her report.

State Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Marion Republican, raised $337,553, according to her Federal Election Commission report for the April-through-June quarter. Nearly 94 percent of the donations came from Iowans, she said.

Hinson ended her first quarter of fundraising with $299,837 cash on hand.

Thomas Hansen, a Decorah Republican, reported contributions of $392 and $18 cash on hand.

No information was available on Republican Darren White of Bellevue.

Campaign finance reports may be found at www.fec.gov.

