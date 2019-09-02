Who can beat Trump? Iowa union members tell presidential candidates that's No. 1 issue

CEDAR RAPIDS — Regardless who Democrats nominate for president, union members say they stand ready to make sure there’s a new president in the White House in 2021.

“Whatever it takes,” retired Teamster Gary Dunham said during the Hawkeye Area Labor Council’s annual Labor Day Picnic Monday. “I’ll do anything necessary to make sure the catastrophe is removed from the White House.

“I’m embarrassed and I think a lot of Americans are, too,” Dunham added.

Union members who gathered at Hawkeye Downs for food, music and a handful of 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls may have a favorite candidate or a shortlist of favorites. However, many said it’s too early to decide who they will caucus for in February. And while their top concerns are health care, guns and climate change, the overriding concern among union members was which candidate can beat President Donald Trump.

David Stephen of Cedar Rapids, a member of Carpenters 308, told Joe Biden he would caucus for the former vice president, “because there’s no other candidate who can match your record support, and that’s why I’ll be standing for you at caucus.”

“The question is which one of these folks can beat Trump,” Stephen later explained. “So I think he has a lot of union support and that’s the main reason why.”

Stephen’s brother, Jeff, also a Carpenters 308 member, agreed.

“I’ve followed Joe Biden most of my adult life,” he said. “He’s a pro, and if you’re not a pro you have no business being in this race.”

“Look who we got now,” Richard Julius chimed in. “We have to win. We can’t do this again.”

David Stephen’s wife, Margi, a retired Whirlpool machinist, said that “if (Biden’s) the one who can beat Trump, then I agree.” However, she said she’s also looking at Elizabeth Warren, “so I’m a little undecided.”

The election should be about the future, Biden said. The Democratic nominee has to have plans to grow the economy and deal with climate change, he said.

“The next president has to be able to stand on the world stage and immediately command the respect of the rest of the world,” Biden said.

Unless the president can bring the world together, he or she will be unable to get anything done on climate change, trade or “virtually any of the things that are of consequence to us in terms of our national security,” Biden said.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock talked up his experience as a union-side labor lawyer before he ran for office. Union membership is about half what it was in 1980, he said, noting there are twice as many independent contractors as union members and 60 percent of Americans haven’t had a pay increase, in real terms, he said.

“So it’s folks like this that are going to decide not only the next election, but they way to get our economy working for all of us,” Bullock said.

Union members, he said, are frustrated that when Trump ran he said he would have labor’s back, but that hasn’t been the case.

Labor needs someone at the top of the ticket to help unions regain their collective bargaining rights at the state and federal levels, Bullock said.

Labor needs someone at the top of the ticket to help unions regain their collective bargaining rights at the state and federal levels, Bullock said.

“So we need to get someone who has actually fought for union members and that’s been part of the fight of my whole career,” he said.

As the only 2020 Democratic presidential candidate who won a statewide election in a Trump state, Bullock said he believes he can win back areas in Iowa and elsewhere that flipped from voting for Barack Obama to supporting the Democratic nominee.

“Union members I talk to don’t want free everything. They want a fair shot,” Bullock said.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg wandered picnic grounds talking about his support for organized labor and listening to hear what’s on union members’ minds “and make sure what we are emphasizing in our campaign is responsive to what people are most worried about and most hopeful about here in Iowa.”

If elected president, union members would see a “proudly, pro-union White House” and an administration with a vision for the country’s economic future that “recognizes the need for us to support organized labor as one of the ways we extend economic opportunity in this country.

“We cannot go on in this pattern we’ve been in where it has become possible for the GDP to go up and life expectancy to go down, for the economy to grow massively and half of Americans barely see their incomes budget over a 40-year period,” Buttigieg said. “It’s not acceptable. It’s not inevitable. We’re going to change it.”

Also attending the Cedar Rapids picnic were Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Colorado U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet.

“The fact of the matter is, I am with organized labor,” Biden told reporters who trailed him around the picnic for two hours

I think we’re going to have a greater sense of participation in making sure that worker rights are protected than we’ve had in 10 to 15 years.”

