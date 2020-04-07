Union head faults Iowa government's handling of coronavirus case at Veterans Home

DES MOINES — The head of Iowa’s largest state employees’ union Tuesday blasted the Reynolds’ administration for its handling of an employee at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Danny Homan, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 61, issued a statement indicating an employee there tested positive last week for novel coronavirus.

“As a result, every person that came into contact with that worker could be carrying the virus, even without displaying symptoms, putting veterans and other employees at risk,” Homan said.

“And just today, employees who had worked with the person who tested positive for COVID-19, were told that they had to continue working, even though they were exposed, because they were essential employees,” said Homan, adding one employee had a doctor’s advice to self-quarantine.

“This is wrong, and their actions are putting too many at risk,” Homan said. “The veterans receiving care are considered vulnerable, and without a reasonable plan in place to minimize their risk of exposure, their health and safety are endangered.”

The AFSCME president contended that Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds is “needlessly exposing staff and veterans to COVID-19, because her administration has failed to prepare for this pandemic. Our state has seen a growing number of COVID-19 cases in a growing number of facilities, and it would be a tragedy for those in the Iowa Veterans Home to be exposed to this deadly virus.”

Homan called on state officials to “act immediately to ensure that veterans and the staff who care for them are not needlessly exposed to COVID-19.”

Reynolds’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.