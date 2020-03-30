CORONAVIRUS

Two more Iowans dead from coronavirus

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Corona
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:39AM | Mon, March 30, 2020

Two more Iowans dead from coronavirus

11:15AM | Mon, March 30, 2020

Grocers find themselves on the front lines of coronavirus pandemic

10:56AM | Mon, March 30, 2020

Linn County Courthouse restricts public access because of coronavirus

10:03AM | Mon, March 30, 2020

Iowa softball had rounded third before getting stop sign
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

DES MOINES — At least six Iowans have died from the coronavirus epidemic, including two elderly adults in Linn and Washington counties, state Department of Public Health officials report today.

According to IDPH officials, the two Iowans with COVID-19 who passed away Sunday night were an adult over the age of 80 of Linn County and another adult over the age of 80 from Washington County.

The health agency also has been notified of 88 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 424 positive cases in Iowa. There have been a total of 6,162 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH officials, the locations and age ranges of the 88 individuals include:

Audubon County, one older adult (61-80 years)

Benton County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+)

Cedar County, one older adult (61-80 years)

Cerro Gordo County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Clinton County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Crawford County, one older adult (61-80 years)

Dallas County, three adults (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Dubuque County, three middle-aged adults (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years),

Guthrie County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Iowa County, one older adult (61-80 years)

Jackson County, one adult (18-40 years)

Jasper County, one elderly adult (81+)

Johnson County, two middle-aged adults (41-60 years), three older adults (61-80 years)

Jones County, one adult (18-40 years)

Linn County, nine adults (18-40 years), eight middle-aged adults (41-60 years), six older adults (61-80 years), six elderly adults (81+)

Monona County, one child (0-17 years), one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years)

Polk County, two children (0-17 years), two adults (18-40 years), six middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Scott County, one adult (18-40 years), two middle-aged adults (41-60 years), three older adults (61-80 years)

Shelby County, one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, one adult (18-40 years)

Van Buren County, one older adult (61-80 years)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Washington County, one adult (18-40 years), three middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years).

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

Gov. Reynolds will hold a news conference today at 2:30 p.m. The news conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Gov. Reynolds’ Facebook Page.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

07:14AM | Mon, March 30, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 30: Johnson County extends ...

07:00AM | Mon, March 30, 2020

For top Iowa high school soccer seniors, state tournament dreams are o ...

06:00AM | Mon, March 30, 2020

Justice at a distance during coronavirus poses challenges
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Boshart

The Gazette

All articles by Rod

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Grocers find themselves on the front lines of coronavirus pandemic

Linn County Courthouse restricts public access because of coronavirus

Iowa softball had rounded third before getting stop sign

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 30: Johnson County extends building closures through April 16

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

First death recorded in Linn County due to coronavirus, 38 new cases across Iowa

Iowa could reach coronavirus peak in 2-3 weeks

Coronavirus cases surge in Linn County

Iowa City woman accused of assaulting bus driver with ice scraper

Watch list: Recommendations for films with Iowa ties

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.