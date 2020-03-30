Two more Iowans dead from coronavirus

DES MOINES — At least six Iowans have died from the coronavirus epidemic, including two elderly adults in Linn and Washington counties, state Department of Public Health officials report today.

According to IDPH officials, the two Iowans with COVID-19 who passed away Sunday night were an adult over the age of 80 of Linn County and another adult over the age of 80 from Washington County.

The health agency also has been notified of 88 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 424 positive cases in Iowa. There have been a total of 6,162 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH officials, the locations and age ranges of the 88 individuals include:

Audubon County, one older adult (61-80 years)

Benton County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+)

Cedar County, one older adult (61-80 years)

Cerro Gordo County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Clinton County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Crawford County, one older adult (61-80 years)

Dallas County, three adults (18-40 years), one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Dubuque County, three middle-aged adults (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years),

Guthrie County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Iowa County, one older adult (61-80 years)

Jackson County, one adult (18-40 years)

Jasper County, one elderly adult (81+)

Johnson County, two middle-aged adults (41-60 years), three older adults (61-80 years)

Jones County, one adult (18-40 years)

Linn County, nine adults (18-40 years), eight middle-aged adults (41-60 years), six older adults (61-80 years), six elderly adults (81+)

Monona County, one child (0-17 years), one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County, one middle-aged adult (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years)

Polk County, two children (0-17 years), two adults (18-40 years), six middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Scott County, one adult (18-40 years), two middle-aged adults (41-60 years), three older adults (61-80 years)

Shelby County, one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, one adult (18-40 years)

Van Buren County, one older adult (61-80 years)

Washington County, one adult (18-40 years), three middle-aged adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years).

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

Gov. Reynolds will hold a news conference today at 2:30 p.m. The news conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Gov. Reynolds’ Facebook Page.

