Two more Iowa coronavirus deaths confirmed, both in Linn County

Two more deaths related to the novel coronavirus in Iowa were confirmed Thursday by state public health officials.

The new deaths were both in Linn County, and were older patients, between the ages of 61 and 80.

That brings the total coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa to 11 since it first appeared here in early March.

The state also confirmed 66 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the state’s total to 614 cases.

A total of 74 Iowans are hospitalized with coronavirus-related illnesses or symptoms, according to state public health data.

Linn County continued to lead all 99 Iowa counties on Thursday with 103 positive cases, followed by Polk County with 87 and Johnson County with 80. A total of 63 of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have at least one positive COVID-19 case, according to state data.

A total of 326 women and 288 men have tested positive, with the 41-60 age range the highest with 226 cases, followed by Iowans in the 61 to 80 range with 178 cases, younger Iowans in the 18-40 range with 168 positive results, another 34 over the age of 80 and eight below the age of 18, according to IDPH figures.

Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to give the latest update on the state’s response to the coronavirus during her daily briefing Thursday afternoon at the State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Dodge in Johnston.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 66 individuals include:

Allamakee County, one child (0-17 years), two adults (18-40 years), four middle-age adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80) years

Black Hawk County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Boone County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Bremer County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Buchanan County, one adult (18-40 years)

Cedar County, one adult (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Cerro Gordo County, two middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Clay County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Clinton County, two adults (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Dallas County, one adult (18-40 years), three middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Delaware County, one older adult (61-80 years)

Jefferson County, one adult (18-40 years)

Johnson County, one adult (18-40 years), three middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Jones County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Linn County, three adults (18-40 years), four middle-age adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+)

Mahaska County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Marshall County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, one adult (18-40 years)

Polk County, two adults (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years), three older adults (61-80 years)

Poweshiek County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Scott County, three middle-age adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, two adults (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Van Buren County, one older adult (61-80 years)

Warren County, one adult (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years)

Winneshiek County, one older adult (61-80 years)

Woodbury County, two adults (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.

In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

NOTE: A Des Moines County resident previously reported positive turned out to be negative. A previously identified Poweshiek County resident was actually a resident of Linn County