Government

Trump campaign hosting event at Iowa City bar with Eric Branstad Tuesday night

Campus-focused event won't turn away general public

Eric Branstad, senior adviser for the Trump 2020 re-election campaign in Iowa and the son of U.S. Ambassador to China an
Eric Branstad, senior adviser for the Trump 2020 re-election campaign in Iowa and the son of U.S. Ambassador to China and former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, talks with reporters Saturday at Republican Party of Iowa headquarters in Des Moines where volunteers were contacting potential Iowa voters as part of a national GOP effort to test their get-out-the-vote infrastructure one year out from the November 2020 general election. (Rod Boshart/Gazette Des Moines Bureau)

IOWA CITY — The “Iowa Trump Victory” group is hosting a “Make Campus Great Again” event at 7 p.m. Tuesday in downtown Iowa City.

The event, featuring Donald J. Trump For President, Inc. Senior Advisor Eric Branstad, is planned for The Sports Column at 12 S. Dubuque St. It’s “campus-focused” but members of the general public won’t be turned away, according to an organizer.

“The Make Campus Great Again initiative is yet another tool in Trump Victory’s toolbelt that focuses on its efforts to leave no stone unturned in its efforts to keep the Hawkeye State red in 2020,” according to an event news release. “In expanding its reach to college campuses across the country, Trump Victory is working to register college-aged voters across the country.”

Iowa City has a face coverings mandate, meaning businesses can’t serve anyone not wearing one. The state also is enforcing social-distancing guidance requriing businesses to maintain six feet of distance between tables and patrons.

Iowa City bars have come under heightened scrutiny after hoards of students over the weekend were seen crammed in the establishments without masks.

WHO: Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. Senior Advisor for Iowa Eric Branstad

WHAT: Make Campus Great Again Event

WHERE: 12 S Dubuque St. Iowa City

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 25

TIME: 7 p.m.

Comments: (319) 339-3158; vanessa.miller@thegazette.com

 

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City leaders call for 'teeth' to mask, distancing mandates after weekend bar scene

Johnson County has three days in a row of highest COVID-19 numbers

Farmers get $100 million in government relief

Center Point council member gets Democratic nomination for Linn County Board of Supervisors

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa City man faces charges after striking protesters with vehicle

Iowa State reports another 130 positive COVID-19 cases

Iowa students and parents make hard back-to-school choices

Duane Arnold nuclear plant won't restart after Iowa derecho damage

Disaster declaration opens Disaster Unemployment Assistance to Linn County residents

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.