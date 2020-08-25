Trump campaign hosting event at Iowa City bar with Eric Branstad Tuesday night

IOWA CITY — The “Iowa Trump Victory” group is hosting a “Make Campus Great Again” event at 7 p.m. Tuesday in downtown Iowa City.

The event, featuring Donald J. Trump For President, Inc. Senior Advisor Eric Branstad, is planned for The Sports Column at 12 S. Dubuque St. It’s “campus-focused” but members of the general public won’t be turned away, according to an organizer.

“The Make Campus Great Again initiative is yet another tool in Trump Victory’s toolbelt that focuses on its efforts to leave no stone unturned in its efforts to keep the Hawkeye State red in 2020,” according to an event news release. “In expanding its reach to college campuses across the country, Trump Victory is working to register college-aged voters across the country.”

Iowa City has a face coverings mandate, meaning businesses can’t serve anyone not wearing one. The state also is enforcing social-distancing guidance requriing businesses to maintain six feet of distance between tables and patrons.

Iowa City bars have come under heightened scrutiny after hoards of students over the weekend were seen crammed in the establishments without masks.

