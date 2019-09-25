Government

This Saturday is now Carson King Day in Iowa, by gubernatorial decree

Carson King poses with Governor Kim Reynolds and a copy of the proclamation of Carson King Day on Sept. 25, 2019. (Rod Boshart, the Gazette)
DES MOINES — A day after Anheuser-Busch severed ties with Carson King when a newspaper revealed a pair of racially charged tweets he posted eight years ago, King posed with Gov. Kim Reynolds as she declared this Saturday to be “Carson King Day in Iowa.”

Reynolds’ proclamation praised the Iowa State fan who skyrocketed to fame with his viral pitch for beer money as someone who shows “how Iowa Nice isn’t just a slogan, but our way of life.”

When the response to his plea for beer money grew and grew, King diverted the cause to instead be raising funds for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. More than $1 million has been pledged so far.

“Carson King can showcase who we are as a people, not only by selflessly donating to a worthy cause, but spreading the message of generosity.” the governor’s honor said.

King, 24, is scheduled this Saturday to be at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City for the Iowa Hawkeyes’s game, which includes a traditional fan wave to the young patients in the Children’s Hospital overlooking the field.

Reynolds’ proclamation makes no mention of the controversy that tens of thousands of people have reacted to on social media since late Tuesday. King, of Altoona, apologized for tweets he made when he was 16 that were pointed out to him by a reporter for The Des Moines Register, then described later in an article in that newspaper. Busch, which said it still would make good on its pledge to contribute $350,000 to the Children’s Hospital, said it would no longer have any ties to King.

