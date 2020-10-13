ELECTION 2020

Theresa Greenfield talks health care as she casts her vote

Democrat challenging incumbent Joni Ernst in Iowa Senate race

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield hand delivers two absentee ballots - hers and her husband's - to a w
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield hand delivers two absentee ballots – hers and her husband’s – to a worker Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at the Polk County Auditor’s Office in Des Moines. (Rod Boshart/The Gazette)
ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES

05:29PM | Tue, October 13, 2020

Theresa Greenfield talks health care as she casts her vote

06:45AM | Mon, October 12, 2020

Democrats believe Iowa House in reach

05:24PM | Sat, October 10, 2020

President Trump to make Des Moines appearance Wednesday

09:57PM | Thu, October 08, 2020

U.S. House rivals Hart and Miller-Meeks focus on health care, pandemic ...
View More ELECTION 2020 Articles

DES MOINES — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield expressed frustration and disappointment Tuesday with the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic that appears to be building again as Iowans brace for the upcoming flu season.

Greenfield, who is challenging first-term GOP Sen. Joni Ernst in the Nov. 3 election, paused from her campaign schedule to drop off two absentee ballots — hers and her husband’s — at the Polk County Auditor’s office before telling reporters that health care issues are at the top of voters’ minds as the Nov. 3 election approaches.

“Health care is on the ballot. It’s the No. 1 topic,” she said. “In my last couple tele-town halls where we’ve had about 250 people joining us, health care is the No. 1 thing. They have pre-existing conditions. They’re worried about losing it. They rely on their rural hospitals. They’re worried about losing Medicaid expansion and if their hospital will close.”

On the eve of President Donald Trump’s first campaign rally in Iowa since he contracted the coronavirus, Greenfield reiterated her support for a statewide mask mandate that has been recommended by the White House coronavirus task force but opposed by Ernst and Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

“We have seen the high infection rates, the high hospitalization rates, and we know that wearing a mask can be very effective” in helping to control the COVID-19 spread, added Greenfield.

The businesswoman also called on Congress and the president to approve a stimulus package that would include more measures to mitigate the pandemic, such as improving contact tracing, expanding the supply of personal protective equipment and requiring more protections and financial aid for workers.

“I certainly have been frustrated with the response from Washington and the leadership, absolutely,” she said. “We have some of the highest infection rates and death rates. We just have to follow those public health guidelines, and we need leaders from the top all the way down to make it clear you need to wear a mask, you need to social distance, understanding how this disease is spread and following those guidelines as best they can.”

ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES

05:29PM | Tue, October 13, 2020

Theresa Greenfield talks health care as she casts her vote

06:45AM | Mon, October 12, 2020

Democrats believe Iowa House in reach

05:24PM | Sat, October 10, 2020

President Trump to make Des Moines appearance Wednesday
View More ELECTION 2020 Articles

MORE ELECTION 2020 ARTICLES ...

Democrats believe Iowa House in reach

President Trump to make Des Moines appearance Wednesday

U.S. House rivals Hart and Miller-Meeks focus on health care, pandemic in second debate

Trump administration awards $22 million in biofuel grants

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

How to stop those tiny black bugs with a mean bite? It's not bug spray but what you wear

Marion will drop 'Indians' mascot after the 2020-21 school year

Parents, athletes rip Hawkeye Athletics for promotion featuring cut programs

University of Iowa student leaders call for prompt resumption of diversity training

Iowa expected college enrollment drops 18 years after recession. It didn't expect a pandemic

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.