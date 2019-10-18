Government

State legislators Mathis, McKean endorse Klobuchar

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar speaks Sept. 20 at an LGBTQ Presidential Forum in the Sinclair Auditorium on the Coe College campus in Cedar Rapids. The forum, which drew 10 Democratic presidential hopefuls, was hosted by The Gazette, The Advocate, GLAAD and One Iowa. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar speaks Sept. 20 at an LGBTQ Presidential Forum in the Sinclair Auditorium on the Coe College campus in Cedar Rapids. The forum, which drew 10 Democratic presidential hopefuls, was hosted by The Gazette, The Advocate, GLAAD and One Iowa. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota has landed the endorsement of two Eastern Iowa legislators.

State Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, and Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, have endorsed the U.S. senator’s bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Mathis’ endorsement is Klobuchar’s first from a sitting member of the Iowa Senate. With the addition of her endorsement and McKean’s, she now has the backing of 13 current and former members of the Legislature. That’s more than any other Democratic candidate for president, her campaign said.

“Having the support of Sen. Liz Mathis and Rep. Andy McKean is a testament to the growing enthusiasm we see across Iowa for Amy Klobuchar’s candidacy,” said Lauren Dillon, the campaign’s Iowa state director. “We’re thrilled to have their support as we kick off our ‘For All of America’ bus tour to take this campaign’s message across the Hawkeye State.”

Klobuchar will start her bus tour through several swing counties at 8:45 a.m. today at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids. McKean and Mathis will appear with her at the kickoff event.

Mathis, who has been a leader in efforts to provide collective bargaining rights, expand access to affordable health care and invest in mental health services, cited Klobuchar’s efforts “to address the needs of working families, including affordable health care and mental health services.”

McKean made national headlines in April when he left the Iowa GOP to caucus with Democrats. He was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the Iowa Legislature.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

He called Klobuchar “one of the most effective members of the U.S. Senate,” leading more than 100 bills and amendments to become law.

He is the second Iowa legislator who left the GOP to endorse Klobuchar. Former Sen. David Johnson of Ocheyedan left the party while in office, citing President Donald Trump and the Republican Party as reasons for becoming an independent.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Local Democrats warn against easing clean car emission standards

Momentum building in Kingston Village after $86 million in investments

'Jury still is out' on Cedar Rapids e-scooters

Kid with a sign offers better health care plan than our government

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Andre the Giant vs. the Cedar Rapids Police: 30 years later

What we know now about the RAGBRAI fallout and the future of the ride(s)

Hoover school demolition shouldn't be on Iowa City ballot, Iowa Supreme Court rules

Historian identifies Iowa Marine in famous flag-raising World War II photo at Iwo Jima

'Rupaul's Drag Race' winner Bianca Del Rio bringing humor, insights to the Englert

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.