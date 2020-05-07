State law blocking abortion providers from sex education funding in Iowa is unconstitutional, court says

A state law that would have blocked Planned Parenthood of the Heartland from receiving two federal grants to provide sex education in Iowa was ruled by a District Court this week as unconstitutional.

On Wednesday, the Polk County District Court passed down a permanent injunction on a state law that excluded any organization that “provides or promotes abortion” from receiving federal dollars that support sex education and related services to Iowa youth.

According to the court documents, Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Paul Scott wrote in his findings that the law “has no valid, ‘realistically conceivable’ purpose that serves a legitimate government interest as it is both irrationally overinclusive and under-inclusive.”

“The Act violates (Planned Parenthood of the Heartland)’s right to equal protection under the law and is therefore unconstitutional,” the conclusion states.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and ACLU of Iowa filed the lawsuit shortly after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill, House File 766, into law in 2019. Polk County District Court issued a temporary injunction on the law, which was set to go into effect in July, allowing Planned Parenthood to continue providing sex education programming throughout the past year.

The Governor’s Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In its lawsuit, Planned Parenthood and ACLU argued that by blocking the abortion provider from the two federal grants — which are the Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP) and the Community Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention (CAPP) — the law violated protections of free speech, due process and equal protection.

“The decision recognizes that the law blocking Planned Parenthood from receiving grants to provide this programming violated the constitutional requirement of equal protection,” said ACLU of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis Austen in a statement Thursday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Though Planned Parenthood would be excluded, the law did allow “nonprofit health care delivery systems” to remain eligible for this federal funding even if they are contracted with or are affiliated with an entity that performs abortions or maintains a facility where abortions are performed.

By doing so, the law effectively singles out Planned Parenthood, but allows other possible grant recipients to provide an array of abortion-related services, according to the court documents.

“The carved out exception for the ‘nonprofit health care delivery system’ facilities undermines any rationale the State produces of not wanting to be affiliated with or provide funds to organizations that partake in any abortion-related activity,” Scott wrote in his findings.

In fiscal year 2019, Planned Parenthood was allocated about $265,000 through these grants, including $85,000 to offer PREP curriculum in Polk, Pottawattamie and Woodbury counties. The health care provider also was awarded $182,000 this year to offer CAPP curriculum in Linn County, as well as in Dallas, Des Moines, Jasper, Lee, Polk, Plymouth and Woodbury counties.

These grants are administered by the Iowa Department of Human Services and the Iowa Department of Public Health.

According to a news release, Planned Parenthood has provided sex education to students at 31 schools and 12 community-based youth-serving organizations in Iowa using the state-approved curriculum since 2005. The focus has remained “on areas with the highest rates of unintended pregnancies and sexually-transmitted infections,” the news release stated.

“Young Iowans deserve the information and education they need in order to make healthy decisions,” said Iowa Executive Director of Planned Parenthood North Central States Erin Davison-Rippey in a statement. “And we know comprehensive sex education leads to fewer unintended teen pregnancies and decreases sexually transmitted infection rates, which are skyrocketing across the state.

“Today’s decision ensures that teens and young adults across Iowa will continue to have access to medically accurate sex education programs, despite the narrow and reckless policies of anti-abortion lawmakers,” Davison-Rippey continued.

Comments: (319) 368-8536; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com