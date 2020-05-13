Some Test Iowa results 'inconclusive,' Linn County officials say ...

CEDAR RAPIDS — Linn County Public Health began receiving Test Iowa results Tuesday, however, a “fairly large amount” of the results were inconclusive, Supervisor Stacey Walker said Wednesday.

Since opening the Test Iowa site in Linn County last week, 334 people have been tested in four days.

Walker said almost 10 percent of the results were inconclusive, and it’s “troubling” that it took “five to six days” to get any results.

“That’s a very long time in between when these tests were administered and when our public health officials were able to begin acting on it and start contact tracing,” Walker said.

Linn County Public Health requested to be in charge of contact tracing for Linn County residents who are tested at Test Iowa sites.

The drive-through testing site, which opened May 7, in Cedar Rapids, is limited to essential workers who qualify for testing after filling out an online application.

The Test Iowa site is to continue operating for about two weeks.

Gov. Kim Reynolds launched the Test Iowa initiative at the end of April with a goal of up to 3,000 Iowans being tested a day.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Test Iowa needs to figure out if the coronavirus tests are being administered incorrectly, if there’s an issue with how it’s stored or if it’s the “integrity of the test itself,” Walker said.

Linn County Public Health Director Pramod Dwivedi said public health is a “team sport.”

“We must work together locally, state and federal. That’s kind of breaking down here. It’s very sad,” he said.

As of Wednesday at noon, 863 Linn County tested positive for the coronavirus, 648 had recovered, there were 152 active cases, and 63 people had died.

Comments: (319) 368-8664; grace.king@thegazette.com