Snow-covered sidewalks could lead to $500 bill in Cedar Rapids this winter

CEDAR RAPIDS — In Cedar Rapids, not clearing your sidewalk in a timely fashion could generate a bill of more than $500 if the city does it for you.

Before winter weather rolled in, Cedar Rapids City Council last week approved a 26 percent fee increase from a minimum of $405 last year to a minimum of $511 this year for clearing sidewalks for property owners who fail to comply with city code, which requires removing snow and ice from their adjacent sidewalk within 48 hours of a snowfall.

Sidewalks are considered public right of way, but adjacent property owners are responsible for them.

“It is important to understand the city is not ‘in the business’ to make a profit from sidewalk snow removal,” Mark Jones, Cedar Rapids solid waste superintendent, said in a statement released through the city.

“There is an entire market of opportunities to contract this service, or arrange for the generosity of neighbors, family, or friends to help those in need. The city would prefer no property owner face sidewalk abatement fees, so we ask property owners to maintain compliance with the 48-hour rule. We realize the abatement process is not inexpensive.”

He noted clear sidewalk pathways are important for many residents to reach a bus stop, businesses, or other destinations.

In recent winters, obstructed sidewalks have become an increasing problem.

Cedar Rapids has seen complaints spike from 34 in the 2016-17 winter, 136 in the 2017-18 winter to 392 in the 2018-19 winter, according to city data. Last winter, the city cleared 58 sidewalks at the owners expense, making it the only year of the three when the city stepped in.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Cedar Rapids Council member Scott Olson said he often gets messages in the winter from people who can’t get to the store or church because a sidewalk is snowed over or too icy. It was substantially worse last year, which featured a polar vortex and was one of the snowiest on record.

“I do get lots and lots of calls about it,” Olson said. “But, I’ve never got a call that said the charge is unreasonable.”

The fee increase did not come through the infrastructure committee, which Olson chairs, and was included in the council consent agenda, which is reserved for routine and non-controversial items that don’t get discussed.

Property owners have 48 hours to clear sidewalks after a snowfall, and the clock resets if it snows again within that 48 hours. The city — typically based on complaints from the public — then sends a warning letter with a two day grace period to urge compliance followed by an inspection.

The vast majority of the properties comply before the inspection, but if not, a streets division crew is assigned. If the sidewalk is clear when the crew arrives, no charge is assessed, but if not, the crew clears the sidewalk and the property owner is charged.

The new fee structure includes a $163 administrative fee per job, up from $115 last year. Typically a minimum of three people are assigned each with a labor rate of $68 an hour, up from $62 last winter — so a combined $204 per hour for labor.

“We have found that it works reliably to send three people for these abatements, and so that is how many we send,” Jones said in the statement released by the city. “Thinking back to last winter, for example, there were properties with not only 5 days of snowfall, but perhaps weeks’ worth. You can imagine, with the layers of ice and snow involved in those examples, the additional attention that neglected sidewalks may need.”

An $84 per hour fee is charged for a bombardier snow plow, $10 per hour for a snowblower, and $20 per hour for a 1 ton 4x4 pickup; those rates have not changed. Each job has a minimum charge of one hour.

Two new charges include a $20 material fee and $20 per hour for a 3/4 ton 4x4 crew cab pickup, according to city information.

By comparison, Iowa City charges a $100 administrative fee to abate uncleared sidewalks, said Stan Laverman, Iowa City senior housing inspector.

In the statement, Jones explained the charges, such as the administrative fee had not previously included the streets division’s efforts, the solid waste and recycling division equipment had not been included, and wages had not included the “fully burdened employee hourly rates.”

“The fees were not structured to compete with market-rate snow removal, but instead to equitably recoup costs (administrative, staff time, materials, and equipment wear and tear) incurred by the city when correcting uncompliant properties,” Jones said in the statement.

Robin Brunner, chief operating officer at the Ecumenical Community Center, which serves many clients with disabilities, and a past president and member of Peer Action Disability Support, said the new fees are a mixed bag.

People who use wheelchairs or with other physical challenges rely on clear pathways, so a steeper penalty could help spur better compliance from those “thumbing their nose at the requirements.” On the other hand, it could also be hardship for property owners with disabilities or who are elderly or others who may physically struggle with the task. People with disabilities are twice as likely to be “low income,” she said.

“We are basically pitting one disability against another,” she said.

Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com