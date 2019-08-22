Klobuchar demurs on which state fair is the best state fair

ALTOONA — Sometimes, discretion is the better part of politics.

Especially when you’re asked whether Iowa or Minnesota hosts the better state fair — while you’re campaigning in Iowa.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar showed grace and diplomacy as she avoided a direct answer. Instead the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful talked up the virtues of both state fairs during a gaggle with reporters after speaking to union delegates at the Iowa Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO, annual convention in Altoona Wednesday.

“You think this would be a good idea for me to get into this debate?” she asked the media. “It would be like deciding between Star Wars and Star Trek.” She didn’t offer an opinion on that epic question.

“They are different. As I’ve said in this campaign so many times, what unites us is more important than what divides us,” said Klobuchar, who made an appearance at the recently concluded Iowa State Fair. “They’re just different.

What they have in common, however, is butter.

“(Iowa) has its butter cow, which was beautifully done. Honestly,” she said. “Then they had a butter TV. OK.”

But visitor to the Minnesota State Fair, which opened Aug. 22, can visit Klobuchar’s booth that is across from the dairy building where there is a revolving refrigerator with butter busts of Princess Kay of the Milky Way and her court on display. Selected from among the state’s county dairy princesses, Princess Kay of the Milky Way serves as the goodwill ambassador for Minnesota’s dairy farmers.

“Every single day a woman in a down coat in a revolving, really cold room, carves another princess,” Klobuchar said. “You can see that at the Minnesota State Fair. Come and see us.”

