Sen. Joni Ernst suggests Trump accept nomination from Des Moines

President Donald Trump (right) speaks as Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, looks on during a December 2017 meeting with Republican senators in Washington. Ernst on Thursday suggested Des Moines as a site where Trump could deliver his acceptance speech of the GOP presidential nomination. (Tribune News Service)

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst has an idea for where President Donald Trump can deliver his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination: Des Moines.

“That makes total sense to me,” Ernst said Thursday when asked for her opinion. “We’re a state that will largely support Trump and, of course, we could really use that economic boom.

“Just send President Trump in, and we’ll find a place for him to give his acceptance speech.”

Both the Republican and Democratic national conventions are in disarray this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting Trump to explore options to delivering his speech at the scaled-back GOP convention in Charlotte, N.C., or the alternate site in Jacksonville, Fla.

Trump said he might deliver his speech from the White House grounds, which some people questioned because federal law bars using government property for political purposes.

But there are exceptions. The director of an ethics watchdog center said delivering the acceptance speech from the White House lawn would expose gaps in the law.

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley said the lawn option is “an obvious answer” and “probably possible if it doesn’t violate any federal laws.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden is skipping the scaled-back Democratic National Committee convention in Milwaukee and will deliver his acceptance speech of the party’s presidential nomination from his home state of Delaware.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

 

