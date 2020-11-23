CORONAVIRUS

Sen. Chuck Grassley 'feeling good' after last week's COVID-19 diagnosis

His staff won't say how he may have been exposed

Sen. Chuck Grassley answers questions from members of the Marion - East Cedar Rapids Rotary Club at Legacy Mfg., 6509 Pa
Sen. Chuck Grassley answers questions from members of the Marion — East Cedar Rapids Rotary Club at Legacy Mfg., 6509 Partners Avenue, in Marion, Iowa, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
DES MOINES — U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley tweeted Monday that he continues “feeling good” after testing positive for COVID-19 last week and plans to be back at work next week in the Senate.

Grassley, 87, has indicated he is isolating at his home in the Washington, D.C., area due to a positive coronavirus test Nov. 17, and his staff reports that anyone who may have been potentially exposed by the senator “has been notified and recommended to follow CDC and other public health guidelines.”

However, Grassley spokesman Michael Zona did respond to questions whether contract tracing had indicated how the senator became exposed to COVID-19.

“No update on that,” Zona said in an email.

“Determining with certainty how infection occurred is extremely difficult. And speculating would be irresponsible, especially if it involved divulging information about a private citizen’s personal health. That would be highly inappropriate for a government office,” Zona added in a later email response.

In Monday’s message via Twitter, Grassley expressed thanks for the continued support that he is receiving, adding that “I’m still feeling good + am keeping up on my reading & work from home. I look fwd to being back in the Senate next wk after thanksgiving.”

Grassley, who is in his seventh Senate term dating to 1981 and currently serves as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, is the oldest Republican member of the U.S. Senate. Also, he is Senate president pro tempore, which places him third in the presidential line of succession behind the vice president and speaker of the U.S. House.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com

