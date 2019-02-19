Scott Overland seeks re-election to Cedar Rapids City Council District 2 seat

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids financial services executive is prioritizing equity in housing for renters and buyers, completing flood protection in as few years as possible and becoming a national leader in urban stormwater mitigation as he seeks re-election to the Cedar Rapids City Council.

Scott Overland, 55, vice president of investments at Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust, announced Tuesday he is vying for a second four-year term representing the second district, which comprises parts of the northeast and southeast quadrants. Challenger Sofia Mehaffey announced her bid for the seat Monday.

“Cedar Rapids is a progressive community that must continue the great momentum to think big and to solve tough problems,” Overland said in a news release. “It has been my honor to serve the citizens of District 2 and I look forward to the challenge to get things done in the next four years.”

One of Overland’s biggest accomplishments has been spearheading the creation of the Neighborhood Finance Corporation, a neighborhood revitalization lending program. Partnering with a similar program in Des Moines, the corporation provides home project loans with $10,000 forgivable.

Overland also identified investment in city infrastructure and streets, stormwater management practices aimed to curb urban flooding, including updating topsoil retention standards in new neighborhoods, and encouraging new business and residential development citywide as top priorities and accomplishments from his most recent term.

“My term has been about improving neighborhoods and the above goals have done just that,” Overland said. “Neighborhoods are the lifeblood of Cedar Rapids. Our community is changing and we must encourage diversity, both financial and cultural through investment in our neighborhoods.”

Overland, a Luther College alumni and 30-year Cedar Rapids resident, is a member of the Downtown Rotary and a trustee of the Indian Creek Nature Center.

The filing period to run is Aug. 26 to Sept. 19. Voter preregistration deadline is Oct. 25, and the election will be Nov. 5. The part-time council position pays $18,391 annually.

l Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com