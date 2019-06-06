Schedule: Your chances to mingle with the presidential candidates this weekend in Cedar Rapids will be plentiful

CEDAR RAPIDS — A whopping 19 presidential candidates will be in and around Cedar Rapids this weekend.

In town for the sold-out Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame Celebration at 2 p.m. Sunday, several candidates are hosting public events before and after the event.

We broke down the hopefuls’ schedules so you can catch as many as possible.

Friday

5 p.m.: Last chance to get on the waiting list for the big Sunday event. Visit iowademocrats.org/hof by 5 p.m. for a shot at $75 tickets.

7 p.m.: Bernie Sanders at Coe College Sinclair Auditorium, Cedar Rapids.

Check one of the leading candidates for the Democratic nomination off your list early by catching Bernie at a live recording of the Political Party Live! Podcast. Doors open at 6 p.m.

RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/political-party-live-w-bernie-sanders-tickets-62591170877

Saturday

11 a.m.: Bill De Blasio at Karma Coffee, 1725 Boyson Road, Hiawatha

Grab a cup with the New York City mayor, who is scheduled to meet voters in this northern suburb until noon.

RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-and-greet-with-nyc-mayor-bill-de-blasio-tickets-62913783821/amp

6 p.m.: Beto O’Rourke at 417 Third Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids

After a 4 p.m. town hall in Williamsburg, Beto will be in Cedar Rapids to open a campaign office.

RSVP here: https://act.betoorourke.com/event/beto-events/32248?source=map&akid=

6 p.m.: Jay Inslee at Ellis Park, 2000 Ellis Blvd. NW, Cedar Rapids

The Washington governor is slated to talk climate change with state Sen. Rob Hogg on the Overlook Pavilion, near the banks of the Cedar River.

RSVP here: https://www.facebook.com/events/408612833026814/

7 p.m.: Cory Booker

The Graduate Hotel, 210 S. Dubuque St. Iowa City

Booker will be at The Graduate Hotel for an appearance on another episode of the Political Party Live! Podcast. Doors open at 6 p.m.

RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/political-party-live-w-cory-booker-tickets-62590045511

Sunday

8:45 a.m.: Kirsten Gillibrand at Tire Trained Studio, 3660 Industrial Ave., Marion

Start the day off getting ripped with the senator from New York — whose workout will include tire flipping, burpees, kettlebell swings, lunges and sledgehammer swings, according to her campaign. Participants must sign a waiver.

RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/kirstengillibrand/event/94584/?fbclid=IwAR2RFcBaGXnqE_V_Qu4XjktkVCiWOlfV8dukjwVLt34SB-RayJwQoPJcKVg

RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/kirstengillibrand/event/94584/?fbclid=IwAR2RFcBaGXnqE_V_Qu4XjktkVCiWOlfV8dukjwVLt34SB-RayJwQoPJcKVg

10 a.m.: Kirsten Gillibrand near Theatre Cedar Rapids, 102 Third St SE, Cedar Rapid

Not in the mood to sweat? Gillibrand is scheduled for “visibility” at this time.

11:30 a.m.: Pete Buttigieg at Greene Square, Cedar Rapids

Play a game of cornhole with Mayor Pete and grab lunch from a food truck during a picnic in Greene Square, between the Cedar Rapids Public Library and the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art.

RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/peteforamerica/event/94394/

11:45 a.m.: Bernie Sanders at 1530 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids

Feel the Bern as the Vermont senator rallies with McDonald’s workers — fighting for $15 an hour wages — before marching to the downtown DoubleTree by Hilton at 12:45 p.m.

RSVP here: https://act.berniesanders.com/event/solidarity-event/8138/signup?source=events-map

Noon: John Delaney at 2706 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids

Grab free lunch with the Maryland politician at his campaign office.

RSVP here: https://act.indivisible.org/event/recess-townhall/143002/signup/?akid=&zip=&source=

Noon: John Hickenlooper

Quarter Barrel Brewery, 616 Second Ave. SE, Cedar Rapids

Get in a quick game of Ms. Pac-Man with the former Colorado governor.

RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/hickenlooper2020/event/87697/

1:10 p.m.: Kamala Harris

First floor lounge, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 350 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids

The California senator and former prosecutor will hold a rally at the downtown hotel ahead of the Iowa Democratic Party Hall of Fame event.

RSVP here: https://www.mobilize.us/kamalaforia/event/94153/

2 p.m.: 19 Democratic candidates at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel

The big Iowa Democrats Hall of Fame induction event. Nineteen candidates — Michael Bennet, Cory Booker, Steve Bullock, Pete Buttigieg, Bill de Blasio, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, John Hickenlooper, Jay Inslee, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Tim Ryan, Bernie Sanders, Eric Swalwell, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang — will each make a five-minute pitch.

No ticket? Take a break. Gazette reporters will tell you what you need to know on thegazette.com and on Twitter @gazettedotcom.

8 p.m.: Marianne Williamson at Toula Yoga, Suite 108, 2720 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids

Unwind with the author and activist at the end of a jam-packed political day.

RSVP here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2318255691826891/