Road construction projects for 2021 underway in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — Nearly 40 projects are planned for residential, collection and main arterial roads in the city for this year’s street construction season, which is kicking off as temperatures warm.

Crews already are working on O Avenue NW and 12th Avenue SE. Paving for Progress projects starting soon, according to the city, include segments on Oakland Road NE, Council Street NE and Cottage Grove Avenue SE, which will entail complete reconstructions, new underground utilities and pedestrian accommodations. More projects will be in the works in the coming weeks.

Additional details on the major projects are available at cityofcr.com/pavingforprogress.

Paving for Progress, the city’s 10-year street repair program funded by a voter-approved 1-cent local-option sales tax, has resulted in an approximately $122 million investment in city streets since it took effect in 2014. Crews have improved more than 60 linear miles of roadway.

The program has funded more than 200 projects, 70 percent of which have been residential and rest of which have been arterial streets.

The local-option sales tax expires in 2024 unless voters opt to extend it when local officials decide to place the measure on the ballot. Revenue from Cedar Rapids residents and visitors who spend money in the city provides about $20 million for work on city streets each year.

Paving for Progress projects slated for this year include: (Projects marked with an asterisk are continued from 2020 season.)

• 12th Avenue SE from Seventh Street to 17th Street

• 22nd Street NE and B Avenue intersection

• 26th Avenue/11th Street SW from 27th Avenue to 12th Street

• 30th Street SE from Pioneer Avenue to Mount Vernon Road

• 32nd Street NE from Rosewood Court to Madison Street

• 66th Avenue SW from CRANDIC Railroad to Eighth Street

• Sixth Avenue SE from 16th to 17th street

• Sixth Street SW from Wilson to 33rd avenue

• Eighth Avenue SE from 14th to 16th street (asphalt portion)

• Ninth Avenue SW from Cleveland Street to Eighth Avenue

• A Avenue NE from 23rd to 24th street

• B Avenue NE from 24th to 27th street

• B Avenue NW from 18th to 19th street

• Barkwood Drive NE

• Blake Boulevard SE from Forest Drive to Grande Avenue (asphalt portions)

• Bowling Street SW from 50th to Wilson Avenue*

• Burch Avenue NW from 13th to 15th street

• C Street SW from Bowling Street to Handley Drive

• Chandler Street SW and 20th Street SW loop

• Cleveland Street SW from First to Ninth Avenue

• Cottage Grove Avenue SE from First Avenue to Forest Drive

• Council Street NE from Collins to Blairs Ferry Road

• E Avenue NW from Jacolyn to Shetland drive*

• Edgewood Road NW from Ellis Road to bridge

• Falcon Drive NE from Sally Drive to Glass Road

• Greenfield Street NE from Oakwood to C avenue

• J Avenue NW from 11th to 13th street

• Jonathan Lane NW from Olive to Orchard drive

• Kilimanjaro Drive NE

• L Street SW from 28th Avenue to Diagonal Drive

• O Avenue NW from Edgewood Road to 20th Street*

• Oakland Road NE from Center to Regent street

• Oakwood Avenue NE from Fernwood Drive to North end; the east end of Arrowhead Lane NE

• Purple Drive NE

• Reynolds Avenue SW from Cleveland to 21st street

• Shetland Drive NW from Midway Drive to E Avenue

• Southgate Court SW

• Southridge Drive SW

• Wiley Boulevard NW from Cedar Crest Court to Rogers Road*

