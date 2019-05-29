Government

Rita Hart 'perfect' for Iowa's 2nd District, U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack says

Congressman endorses Iowa Democrat for his open seat

Democrat Rita Hart speaks during the fourth annual Dave Loebsack Brews & BBQ featuring Democratic candidates at Celebration Farm in Iowa City on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Democrat Rita Hart speaks during the fourth annual Dave Loebsack Brews & BBQ featuring Democratic candidates at Celebration Farm in Iowa City on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
By Bill Lukitsch, Quad-City Times

Offering a major boost to her campaign for Congress, U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack is backing Clinton County Democrat Rita Hart to take his place after he retires at the end of his current term.

The endorsement was announced during a joint interview Wednesday morning with Quad Cities TV station WQAD. Loebsack says he’s known Hart since she began working in the Iowa Senate, and her record of reaching across partisan divides makes her “perfect” to be the district’s next representative.

“I’ve always tried to work across the aisle on issues whether it was education or broadband or any number of other things — veterans issues, for example,” Loebsack said during the interview. “I know that Rita has the same kind of record, I’ve known her since she got into the Senate. If she’s had that kind of a record … I think that she is perfect for this district in that sense.”

In a move that surprised many in Iowa Democratic circles, Loebsack announced in February that he would not seek reelection after his term expired in 2020. His decision immediately spurred high interest among Democrats eyeing a shot at the open seat and Republicans who think Loebsack’s departure will make Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District an easy pickup for the GOP.

Hart entered the race as an established Iowa Democrat whose prominence quickly rose last year amid her unsuccessful bid for lieutenant governor. Since kicking off her congressional campaign earlier in May, the field of Democrats has narrowed significantly. Still considering a run on the Democratic side is first-term Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken.

For Republicans, Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District was among the national party’s 55 targets for the next election cycle before Loebsack announced he would bow out. So far, the only Republican to officially toss a hat in the ring is Osceola Mayor Thomas Kedley, although others are considering a try, including former U.S. Rep. Bobby Schilling who represented Illinois from 2011 to 2013.

Meanwhile, Loebsack’s endorsement of Hart comes one week after her campaign dropped a list of 73 endorsements from other established Iowa Democrats. Among those were some who mulled a run for Loebsack’s job, including Iowa Sens. Zach Wahls and Kevin Kinney.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Hart’s campaign says Loebsack’s endorsement was announced at the family farm she’s owned and operated since 1986. As a candidate for Congress, Hart has sought to present herself as someone who understands the diverse needs of the 24-county southeastern Iowa district, which ranges from rural farmland to some of Iowa’s biggest cities.

By Bill Lukitsch, Quad-City Times

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Government ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Decoy drones and bombs: Iowa man charged with threatening President Trump, planning to blow up hospital

Major housing development proposal elicits concerns from Cedar Rapids leaders

Iowa law restricting sex education funding for Planned Parenthood temporarily blocked

GOP-led Legislature won't override veto of Iowa's expanded medical cannabis bill

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Marion Independent School District hires new superintendent

New Iowa law benefits private school students taking community college courses

Missing Iowa City man found dead, officials say

North Liberty Police search for suspect in church burglaries

Iowa City arrests drop for fifth straight year

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.