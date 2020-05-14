CORONAVIRUS

Reynolds predicts capacity to run 5,000 coronavirus tests daily

Three weeks after Test Iowa announced, machines now validated

Medical staff administer COVID-19 tests to the public at the Iowa Events Center parking lot in Des Moines on Saturday, A
Medical staff administer COVID-19 tests to the public at the Iowa Events Center parking lot in Des Moines on Saturday, April 25, 2020. The tests were done by appointment only.
JOHNSTON — Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that the State Hygienic Lab has successfully validated equipment for the Test Iowa initiative and she hopes to “ramp up” testing to better identify, track and mitigate cases of the novel coronavirus in Iowa.

During her daily news briefing, Reynolds acknowledged there have been problems associated with the state’s testing program, which she announced April 21, but she expressed confidence leaders have turned the corner and more and better results now will be possible at a time she has allowed more businesses to reopen with limits.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” the governor told reporters, noting she expects the Test Iowa sites and State Hygienic Lab will be able to process up to 5,000 tests per day now that the validation process has been completed.

At the same time, state Department of Public Health officials announced that the number of long-term care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks involving staff and residents is now up to 35 statewide. Iowa’s overall death toll has risen to 318 with the report of 12 new fatalities tied to the respiratory disease in the past 24 hours.

Currently, 405 Iowans are hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms or illnesses and 386 Iowans have tested positive in the past day bringing that statewide total to 13,675.

Comments: (515) 243-7220; rod.boshart@thegazette.com

