Residents can weigh in on new Cedar Rapids flag design

CEDAR RAPIDS — As Cedar Rapids launches an effort to design a new city flag, residents are being asked to share their ideas about what colors, shapes and symbols best represent the city of Cedar Rapids.

Or, people can send in their own designs.

The launch of the flag redesign effort is being tied to Resident Appreciation Day, which is part of the Downtown Farmers’ Market from 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday. City tents and vehicles will be set up on Fifth Street SE, between Fourth and Fifth Avenues near Greene Square and the Cedar Rapids Public Library.

“Attendees will be able to learn more about flag design and submit their ideas and designs for consideration,” according to a city news release.

City vehicles, mascots, police fingerprinting, the city manager’s “one-bag challenge” for litter clean up also will be featured at the event.

The flag input period is through November 2019 and residents will have multiple opportunities in person and online to weigh in. The city hopes to unveil a new flag in June 2020 at Resident’s Appreciation Day.

The city flag had been called out as one of the worst in the country, prompting the redesign effort.

The city is advising the five basic principles of flag design, as articulated by the North American Vexillolgical Association:

— Keep It Simple: The flag should be so simple it can be drawn from memory.

— Use Meaningful Symbolism: The flag’s images, colors, or patterns should relate to what it symbolizes.

— Use 2-3 Basic Colors: Limit the number of colors on the flag to three which contrast well and come from the standard color set.

— No Lettering or Seals: Never use writing of any kind or an organization’s seal.

— Be Distinctive or Related: Avoid duplicating other flags, but you can use similarities to show connections.

People can submit ideas through an online form at Cedar-Rapids.org by searching “city flag.” The form will accept PDF or .jpg attachments under 5 MB.

