Republicans once again sweep elections in Iowa Youth Straw Poll

If the next president was chosen by Iowa’s youth, Donald Trump would be reelected with almost 57 percent of the vote, according to the Iowa Youth Straw Poll Tuesday.

Students in 250 schools across Iowa participated in the straw poll one week before Election Day, including the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City school districts, Xavier High School, Linn-Mar, College Community and Mount Vernon Middle School.

Republicans swept the vote on Tuesday, with Democrats falling behind in every race.

The straw poll is sponsored by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Every presidential and congressional candidate who qualified for Iowa’s 2020 general election ballot is included in the poll.

Joe Biden received 30 percent of the votes Tuesday, with Kayne West following with 8.5 percent of the votes.

Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst came out ahead of Democratic candidate Theresa Greenfield with Ernst holding 54.7 percent of the votes to Greenfield’s 36.4.

Students also voted for district U.S. House candidates, with Republicans coming out on top in all four races — Ashley Hinson (55.5 percent) over Abby Finkenaur (44.5 percent) in District 1, Mariannette Miller-Meeks (56 percent) over Rita Hart (44 percent) in District 2, David Young (48.2 percent) barely over Cindy Axne (46.1 percent) in District 3, and Randy Feenstra (67.2 percent) over J.D. Scholten (32.8 percent) in District 4.

The poll is a unique opportunity for thousands of students across Iowa to experience the election process even if they are not 18-years-old and eligible to vote, Pate said.

“It gives them a taste of why it is important, so that when they are 18, they will step right up and be a voter and be part of their community,” he said.

The poll is a reflection of what students are thinking about what’s happening in politics, Pate said. It can be a pretty accurate representation of how their communities vote in the November election.

Students are making their decisions based on conversations they have with parents around the dinner table, with their peer groups and what they’re gathering from social media, Pate said.

“The dialogue they are having at home has a lot of influence in the way (students) are voting, and I think it goes both ways,” Pate said. “I think the young people have an opportunity to also influence their parents.”

Scott Reittinger, Prairie Point Middle School eighth grade American History teacher, echoed Pate’s sentiment during class Tuesday before his students cast their ballots.

Reittinger encouraged the students to talk to their parents and the adults in their life to have a voice in the election even though they can’t yet vote.

Mount Vernon Middle School Social Studies teacher Brett Moorman said the poll is an investment in the eighth grade students he teaches, some of whom will be able to vote in the 2024 presidential election.

In Moorman’s class, they learned how to register to vote and about how to be an educated voter.

In the 2016 Iowa youth straw poll, the majority of students cast their vote for Trump, who ended up winning Iowa in the actual election.

Moorman wonders what can be learned from this year’s straw poll and if it will predict the 2020 winner.

With celebrity musician Kanye West on the ballot, however, Moorman said some students had fun and cast their vote for him.

In a sixth grade humanities class at Summit Schools, a private prekindergarten through middle school in Cedar Rapids, students cast their ballots and learned that it’s easy to vote.

Summit teacher Angie Neuville, who had students cast their ballots during a humanities class, taught students about the Democratic and Republican parties and discussed the candidates before having students vote on Tuesday.

They even held a mock election with celebrity candidates, including Mickey Mouse, Wonder Woman, Michelle Obama and Captain America.

Rod Boshart contributed to this report.

