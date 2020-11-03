ELECTION 2020

Republicans on pace to hold Iowa House majority, grip on state government

DES MOINES — It appears Republicans will retain unfettered control of the writing of Iowa’s state laws for at least two more years.

Republicans appeared headed for enough victories in Iowa House election contests to maintain their lead over Democrats the chamber.

If those results hold, that means Republicans will continue to own full control of the state lawmaking process. For the past four years, Republicans have held majorities in the Iowa House and Iowa Senate and held the governor’s office.

Democrats had hoped to flip enough House seats Tuesday to earn a seat at the lawmaking table. Instead, they will have to try again in two years to win back the House majority or defeat Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Going into Tuesday’s elections, Republicans held 53 seats in the Iowa House and Democrats 47.

Democrats targeted roughly a dozen Republican-held seats in Tuesday’s elections. But as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, they had not flipped any seats and had lost two incumbents in the Des Moines suburbs.

“The Democrats are not going to take back the Iowa House of Representatives,” elections expert Mike Mahaffey said on WHO-TV in Des Moines on Tuesday night. “There’s no way the Democrats are going to win back the House of Representatives. In fact, it looks like the Republicans are going to pick up some seats, which is a remarkable effort on the Republicans’ part.”

Republicans said during the campaign that they felt good about their incumbents and also believed they had their own opportunities to flip Democrat-held seats.

Republican Eddie Andrews defeated Democratic incumbent Karin Derry in Johnston.

“That is a difficult loss of the Democrats,” Democratic elections expert Jerry Crawford said on WHO-TV in Des Moines of the Andrews-Derry race. “That was not really expected.”

Republicans also won both races in Ankeny: Republican Garrett Goble defeated Democratic incumbent Heather Matson in one race, and Republican incumbent John Landon defeated challenger Andrea Phillips in another, one that Democrats felt was a prime pick-up opportunity.

That meant Democrats suddenly needed to flip six Republican-held seats, and partial results as of 10 p.m. indicated that appeared unlikely.

During four years with the trifecta, Iowa statehouse Republicans have enacted myriad conservative changes to state law that would not have happened had Democrats been pulling any of the levers. Republicans dramatically reduced the benefits for which public employee unions could bargain, limited damages workers can seek in lawsuits, loosened restrictions on gun ownership, eliminated public funding for women’s health care providers that offer abortion services, and approved other abortion restrictions, some of which were struck down by the courts.

Republicans have held the Iowa House majority since 2011, when they also won back the governor’s office with Terry Branstad’s return. The Iowa GOP completed the trifecta in 2016 by winning a majority in the Iowa Senate, and held that held through the 2018 elections with Reynolds’ election and House Republicans barely holding onto their majority.

Republicans in the Iowa House held a 59-41 advantage going into the 2018 elections. Democrats flipped a net six seats in those elections, setting up their opportunity in 2020 to complete the turnaround.

The Iowa Senate also will remain under Republican control after Tuesday’s elections. The majority there was never really in doubt, since Republicans went into the election with a 32-18 advantage.

Comments: (563) 333-2659; erin.murphy@lee.net

