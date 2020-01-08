Government

Iowa Senate leader predicts push for anti-abortion amendment to constitution

Proposal would make clear 'we're not going to have a right to an abortion,' JAck Whitver says

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, addresses the Westside Conservative Club on Wednesday in Urbandale. Whitver told the gathering he thinks some Republicans during the upcoming legislative session will push for a constitutional amendment dealing with abortion. (Rod Boshart/Gazette Des Moines Bureau)
Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, addresses the Westside Conservative Club on Wednesday in Urbandale. Whitver told the gathering he thinks some Republicans during the upcoming legislative session will push for a constitutional amendment dealing with abortion. (Rod Boshart/Gazette Des Moines Bureau)
UBRANDALE — Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, told members of the Westside Conservative Club he thinks pro-life Republicans this session hope to take up a proposed amendment to the state constitution dealing with abortion.

The effort, he said, would be in response to recent court decisions striking down as unconstitutional previous legislative attempts to restrict abortions in Iowa.

“We want to make sure that whatever we’re doing on life now is actually going to move us forward and not move us backward,” the Senate leader told the Urbandale gathering. “We have passed several pro-life bills the last couple years and what has happened is the court has come in and struck all of those down and then not only struck them down, the court has written a right to an abortion into our state constitution. So it actually has taken us a step backward and so whatever we do on life we want to make sure that we’re not doing that anymore and we’re moving forward.”

Whitver was not certain what specifically would be brought forward during the 2020 session that opens Monday. But he said the proposal “basically would untie that court decision and just say we’re not going to have a right to an abortion. It’s going to be up to the Legislature and whatever the Legislature decides.”

