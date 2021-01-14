Government

Rep. Ashley Hinson lands seat on U.S. House Appropriations Committee

Ashley Hinson speaks with journalists after her win in Iowa's 1st Congressional District race at her Cedar Rapids campai
Ashley Hinson speaks with journalists after her win in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District race at her Cedar Rapids campaign office on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Hinson defeated one-term incumbent Democrat Abby Finkenauer. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The Gazette

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson has been selected to serve on the House Appropriations Committee, which has vast control over how federal funds are spent.

The Marion Republican is the first freshman from Iowa’s 1st Congressional District to land a seat on Appropriations.

As a member of the committee, Hinson said she would “fight for priorities that matter to Iowans and rural America, ensure taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly, push back on Democrats’ liberal agenda and bring some desperately needed transparency to government spending.”

 

