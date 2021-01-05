Rep. Ashley Hinson: Duty to Constitution supersedes GOP political goals

Iowa 1st Congressional District U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson has joined 11 other House Republicans in calling for certification of Electoral College results confirming Joe Biden as president-elect.

Hinson joined GOP representatives in making the case that although upholding the results, which favored Joe Biden 306-232 over President Donald Trump, “may frustrate our immediate political objectives,” their oath to uphold the Constitution supersedes politics.

“The text of the Constitution is clear,” Hinson and her colleagues wrote. “States select electors. Congress does not. We have sworn an oath to promote the Constitution above our policy goals. We must count the electoral votes submitted by the states.”

The letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, is in contrast to positions taken by a dozen or more Republican senators and 100-plus House members who have indicated they challenge electors from states where Trump has disputed the Nov. 3 election results. The House and Senate are scheduled to meet in a joint session Wednesday for the certification, which typically is a pro forma process.

The Iowa delegation is split on the issue. Sen. Chuck Grassley previously said he had no plans to object. However, he said Tuesday “it would be really wrong for me to say I have my mind made up.” As Senate president pro tem, he will preside over the certification process if Vice President Mike Pence is not present.

A spokesman for Sen. Joni Ernst said she is “continuing to hear from Iowans on the matter and will be considering all the information before making her decision.”

Republican 2nd District Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, of the 2nd Congressional District, will release a statement Tuesday afternoon, according to a spokesman who previously said any argument for decertifying the election “must reach the highest standards” for Miller-Meeks to object.

Democratic 3rd District Rep. Cindy Axne will support certification.

Fourth District Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra is among those who have asked for a House investigation.

Also, former 1st District U.S. Rep. Rod Blum has called on Ernst and Grassley to investigate because “election fraud is widespread and the types of fraud and irregularities are numerous.”

Courts have “sadly refused to listen to the many claims, and as such, have not availed itself of the opportunity to judge the evidence of the numerous such cases on their merits,” Blum, a Dubuque Republican, wrote, citing many of the claims Trump has been made. “Given this, it is up to the Congress to offer a venue in which a proper, thorough hearing can take place.”

In their letter, Hinson and her colleagues said they are “outraged at the significant abuses in our election system resulting from the reckless adoption of mail-in ballots and the lack of safeguards maintained to guarantee that only legitimate votes are cast and counted.”

“The elections held in at least six battleground states raise profound questions, and it is a legal, constitutional, and moral imperative that they be answered,” they added. However, the role of Congress “is to count the electors submitted by the states, not to determine which electors the states should have sent.”

They also acknowledged that Republican presidential candidates have depended on the Electoral College vote because they have won the national popular vote only once in the last 32 years.

“If we perpetuate the notion that Congress may disregard certified electoral votes — based solely on its own assessment that one or more states mishandled the presidential election — we will be delegitimizing the very system that led Donald Trump to victory in 2016, and that could provide the only path to victory in 2024,” they wrote.

In five of the six states at issue, Republicans control the Legislatures. If they believe fraud affected the outcome of the election, they must provide that information to Congress along with certified electoral votes cast by a slate of Trump electors, according to the letter

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“Absent such action, there is not a constitutional role for Congress to change the outcome of any state’s vote,” the House members said.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com