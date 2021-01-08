Rep. Ashley Hinson warns attempt to remove President Trump would further divide nation

CEDAR RAPIDS — New polling shows that nearly half of American voters think the 25th Amendment should be invoked to remove President Donald Trump from office before his term expires Jan. 20.

However, Iowa 1st District Rep. Ashley Hinson warned Friday that an attempt to remove the president from office may only worsen the political divide highlighted by a mob invasion of the Capitol earlier this week. It also would divert Congress from delivering relief to families and businesses still suffering the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hinson, a freshman Republican who took to social media Wednesday urging Trump to call for an end to the violence, again condemned the actions of the president’s supporters who forced an interruption in Congress certifying Joe Biden’s election.

“It was a true disruption to our democratic process,” she told reporters Friday morning. “That was unacceptable to me. Words matter. Rhetoric matters. We saw that really firsthand at the Capitol this week.

“I was disappointed in how the president handled this situation,” she added.

What’s important now, Hinson said, is uniting the country.

“In 12 days, Joe Biden’s going to be the president of the United States, and right now my priority is making sure that my team is ready to go, we’re in place, ready to get to work for Iowa’s 1st District on day one of his administration.”

Further dividing the country with attempts to oust the president either through impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment “will serve no one, especially not Iowans who expect us to come together and solve the challenges that they’re facing every day.’

Rather than “more Washington chaos and dysfunction,” Hinson said Congress should “deliver the relief for small businesses and families, provide that certainty for workers and ensure our kids can get back to school safely.”

“I think that needs to be our priority,” she said.

A Morning Consult poll conducted after the Capitol riots found that 44 percent of voters said Congress should begin impeachment proceedings and 49 percent said provisions of the 25th Amendment should be invoked. The 25th Amendment allows for a president to be deemed “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office” and transfer presidential authority to the vice president.

