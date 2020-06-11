Racial justice bill on fast track in Iowa Legislature, targets police chokeholds and hiring practices

DES MOINES — Racial justice legislation was introduced Thursday in the Iowa Legislature and quickly began its journey toward passage into law.

The proposal was announced late Thursday afternoon by House Republican leadership, and within the next half-hour it already had been passed through the chamber’s judiciary committee. It was slated for debate in the full House later Thursday evening, and also started moving in the Senate.

The proposal, which came from leaders in both the Iowa House and Senate, contains many of the elements called for by statehouse Democrats and racial justice advocates who have been activated since the death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Among the provisions in the bill:

• Officers cannot use chokeholds, with exceptions for if a person cannot be captured any other way and the person has already threatened or used deadly force.

• An officer cannot be hired if he or she has been fired or quit while being investigated for serious misconduct — including use of excessive force — or convicted of a felony.

#BlackLivesMatter protesters silently watch on as Iowa House Judiciary Committee unanimously advances the just-released bill on racial justice/police reform. Full House likely to take it up yet tonight pic.twitter.com/Am4KSkM7L7 — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) June 11, 2020

• All law enforcement officers are required to be trained and instructed on de-escalation techniques; instruction on bias; an examination of practices and protocols that cause biased actions; and an understanding of and respect for diverse communities and the use of noncombative law enforcement methods in those communities.

• The state attorney general may prosecute an officer if the officer’s actions result in the death of another.

Members of Black Lives Matter of Des Moines watched from the House gallery Thursday as lawmakers voted to approve the bill in committee.

“Des Moines BLM is excited to see that our protests are bearing immediate fruits,” Matthew Bruce, an organizer with the group, said in a text message to the bureau. “The proposed legislation is a step in the right direction but falls far short of ending the capacity for state-sponsored racism in the state of Iowa. We will continue to push for the voting rights of all Iowans who have served their felony sentence as well as our overall goal of defunding police.”

Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, a Democratic state legislator and black woman from Des Moines, reflected on how as a young girl she learned from her parents about racism and said she was pleased to be able to vote on this legislation after years of inaction on racial justice.

“I’ve sat here year after year listening to debate which I thought showed indifference to what my cause was,” Gaines said. “So today I am jubilant, I am happy, I am surprised and I am glad to be a part of it.”

Rep. Steve Holt, a Republican state legislator from Denison and a retired Marine, said he had been, and continued to be, a vocal supporter of law enforcement officers, but he added he also recognized a need for changes. Similarly, he condemned violent outbursts at protests that have taken place across Iowa and the country but added that those acts should not drown out the discussion over advancing racial justice.

“I have spent my life serving my country, and I grieve for what is happening in our streets. I grieve that every citizen does not feel the way I do about my country,” Holt said. “I grieve that in our great country, a criminal hiding in a police uniform placed his knee on a man’s neck until he was dead. I love my country more than life itself and I am trying to listen even though I don’t always understand or agree with what I’m hearing. We are all Americans, and we are all one nation under God.”