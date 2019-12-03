Private well operator loses certification after missed tests in Linn and Johnson County

A Cedar Rapids woman has agreed to give up her drinking water certification after failing to test the public water supplies of several subdivisions in Linn and Johnson counties in October.

Kendra Kisling’s certifications for drinking water treatment and drinking water distribution were revoked by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources as part of a settlement signed late last month. Kisling agreed to not seek recertification in the future, according to the DNR enforcement action.

Kisling was operator of 12 public water supplies serving subdivisions in Linn and Johnson counties. These neighborhoods, including Vern Acres, Country Manor Estates and Blairs Ferry Manor, are outside city services and rely on public wells, said Chad Kehrli, DNR environmental specialist.

The DNR’s Manchester field office received a complaint Kisling wasn’t doing daily water tests as required, the enforcement action states. Drinking water operators confirm chemical concentrations and help make sure residents using wells don’t get sick, Kehrli said.

“Once that trust is broken, it starts to raise questions,” he said. “We need to be able to trust people certified to do those jobs.”

Investigators observed Kisling did not test the water several days in early October. Kisling admitted to not doing the daily tests at those locations, the DNR reported.

