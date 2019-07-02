Presidential candidates are celebrating Fourth of July in Iowa. Here's where they will be

Thursday is July Fourth, and what better way to celebrate America’s independence than meeting the presidential candidates? Here’s where they’ll be Thursday:

Joe Biden

The former vice president is returning to Iowa with his wife, Jill, for three events on July Fourth.

• 9 a.m.: Independence Day Parade, 209 Fifth Ave. NE, Independence

• 1:30 p.m.: Community event in Marshalltown, Best Western Regency Inn, 3303 S. Center St., Marshalltown

• 6:15 p.m.: Local stop in Des Moines, details to come

Steve Bullock

Montana Governor and presidential candidate Steve Bullock will be returning to Iowa for July Fourth with four stops, including running in a Cedar Rapids 5K.

• 8:15 a.m.: Run in Fifth Season 5-K race in Cedar Rapids, Cedar Rapids Museum of Art, 410 Third Ave. SE., Cedar Rapids

• 1 p.m.: March in Clinton Fourth of July Parade, 511 Riverview Drive, Clinton

• 2:15 p.m.: Join Clinton County Democrats for Fourth of July cookout, 224 22nd Place, Clinton

• 5 p.m.: Attend Bellevue Heritage Days celebration, Cole Park, 300 N Sixth St., Bellevue

Pete Buttigieg

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg will visit western Iowa Thursday, with stops in Storm Lake and Carroll.

• 10 a.m. to noon Thursday: Storm Lake Fourth of July Parade

• 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday: Carroll County Democrats Fourth of July Barbecue, Graham Park, N. Grant Road, Carroll

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris, a U.S. senator from California, will be cooking out in Council Bluffs.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

• 6:30 p.m.: Fourth of July barbecue, River’s Edge Pavilion, 4250 River’s Edge Parkway, Council Bluffs

Beto O’Rourke

Democratic presidential hopeful and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, his wife, Amy, and their children make their first family trip to Iowa, including a visit to Independence for Fourth of July activities:

• 8:30 a.m.: Independence Day Parade, St. John’s Catholic Church, 209 5th Ave NE., Independence

• 10:30 a.m.: Independence Fourth of July Celebration and reading of the Declaration of Independence, Riverwalk Park, Independence

• 6:15 p.m.: Iowa Cubs game, citizen naturalization ceremony and fireworks, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines

Bernie Sanders

Sanders, the Vermont senator and second-time presidential candidate, has stops throughout the week in Iowa, with multiple Independence Day events.

• 10 a.m. Slater Independence Day Parade, Second and Greene Street, Slater

• 11 a.m.: Ames Independence Day Parade, 500 block of Main Street, Ames

• Noon: Ames Office opening and ice cream social, 114 Kellogg Ave., Ames

• 4 p.m.: Windsor Heights Independence Day Parade, 7370 Hickman Road, Windsor Heights

• 6 p.m.: Pella Independence Day Parade, corner of East Second and Franklin streets, Pella