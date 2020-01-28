IOWA CAUCUS 2020

Trump's team to flood Iowa on caucus day

Campaign taunts Democrats with 'formidable' effort

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the U.S. Cellular Center in northeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the U.S. Cellular Center in northeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Associated Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is mustering governmental muscle as it tries to turn out Republican voters this Monday in early voting Iowa.

With most of the attention focused on the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination, Trump’s campaign is announcing what it is calling an “unprecedented” surrogate operation with more than 80 supporters fanning out across the state on caucus day.

The showing will include a slew of government officials, including acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and much of Trump’s Cabinet. That includes Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Education Secretary Betsy Devos, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and Small Business Administration leader Jovita Carranza. Also on board will be a long list of elected officials, including Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, and notables including Jerry Falwell Jr., the president of Liberty University, and the inventor of “My Pillow,” Mike Lindell.

Trump is scheduled to hold a “Keep America Great Rally” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Knapp Center at Drake University in Des Moines.

The caucus-day effort will be led by members of his family, along with his campaign manager Brad Parscale, who hyped the showing as a “preview of what is to come.”

“This will be the strongest, best funded, and most organized presidential campaign in history,” he said in a statement. “We are putting the Democrats on notice — good luck trying to keep up with this formidable reelection machine.”

The list released Monday by the campaign does not include U.S. Rep. Steve King, the only Republican now in Iowa’s U.S. House delegation, nor Republican U.S. Sens. Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley, who will be on jury in Washington if Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate continues that day.

Associated Press

