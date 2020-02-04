Phone app called 'Shadow' partly to blame for Iowa caucuses meltdown ...

One of the glitches that caused a delay Monday night in reporting results from the Democratic caucuses is as smartphone app that’s set to be used again in another state’s caucuses later this month.

The issue Monday night was both user error, with precinct leaders failing to properly download the app or log in, as well as a technical glitch, according to Democratic officials across the state.

There were problems early in the night Monday at some caucus locations using the app, largely because the caucus site leaders had trouble with the instructions for downloading the app and operating their phones.

But the main problem came separately when caucus sites started successfully reporting the data through the app, which was developed by a Democratic tech firm called Shadow.

The data was transferred from the app into another system also built by the vendor, which is based in Denver.

But when party officials eyeballed the numbers, they discovered that a second system for collating the data spit out only partial results. The vendor later discovered a coding error in this secondary system, which was later fixed.

Representatives for Shadow didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The Iowa Democratic Party spent about $63,000 on services from Shadow in November and December of last year, records show.

The same app is set to be used in the Feb. 22 caucuses in Nevada, according to multiple Democratic officials who spoke only on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Shadow, a for-profit software company, was founded as Groundbase in 2017. In 2019, it was acquired by Acronym, a nonprofit digital outfit with an affiliated political action committee.

“We’ve acquired SMS tool Groundbase & are launching Shadow, a company focused on building the technology infrastructure needed to enable Democrats to run better, more efficient campaigns,” the organization said in a tweet in January 2019.

In a statement early Tuesday, a spokesman for Acronym, Kyle Tharp, said the organization invests in “several for-profit companies across the progressive media and technology sectors.”

“One of those independent, for-profit companies is Shadow, Inc., which also has other private investors,” he added.

This cycle is not the first time Iowa Democrats have used a mobile app to relay precinct-by-precinct results. In 2016, they used a mobile app built by Microsoft.

“It worked just fine,” said Andy McGuire, who was the state party’s chairwoman at the time.