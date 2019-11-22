Government

Pete Buttigieg scores Iowa endorsements following Democratic presidential debate

Elected officials, military veterans among residents showing their support

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Ind., points to his wedding ring from his marriage to his husband, Chasten, as he talks about civil rights in the United States during the Democratic presidential candidates debate Wednesday at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. (Reuters)
The Gazette

CEDAR RAPIDS — Following the Democratic National Committee presidential candidate debate Wednesday, 18 Iowans from across the state on Thursday added their endorsements to South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s bid for the nomination.

Eight of those endorsing Buttigieg are elected officials, and two are military veterans. Terry Philips, former chairman of Iowa Democrats Veterans Caucus from Washington County, and Marc Wallace, state co-chairman of Veterans for Obama and Central Region chairman of Vets for John Kerry, will be co-chairman of the Veterans and Military Community for Pete.

Oelwein Mayor Peggy Sherrets cited Buttigieg’s “intelligence, military service, and thoughtful approach” in endorsing Buttigieg. Those qualities “make him the right candidate to bring our country together and restore the confidence of our allies abroad.”

Reenie Montgomery, a former Monticello City Council member and unsuccessful Iowa House candidate, likes Buttigieg’s “common-sense approach to all things”

“He has a calming personality and voice that I think we all need in this divisive time,” she said.

Others endorsing Buttigieg were Peter Johnson, mayor-elect of Sidney; Philippe Meier, Boone County auditor; Tiffany Gale, chairwoman of Union County Democrats; Sarah Truitt, co-chairwoman of Clarke County Democrats; Nancy Parrott, former Jasper County recorder; Alphie Fulton, former chair of Decatur County Democrats; Dennis Page, Osceola City Council; Tripp Narup, Villisca City Council-elect; Dianne Senior, Centerville City Council; the Rev. John Syvertson, Clay County; Betty McCarthy, former Mitchell County supervisor; Ry Meyer, Dubuque County; Emilynne Slagel, Blue Grass City Council; and Jen Callahan, Independence City Council.

Buttigieg returns Monday for a trip across western Iowa, including Council Bluffs, Sioux City and stops in between.

