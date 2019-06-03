2019 LEGISLATIVE SESSION

Personal experience weighed on Gov. Kim Reynolds' veto of medical cannabis expansion

Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks before presenting the Governor's Volunteer Awards at the Hotel at Kirkwood Center in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks before presenting the Governor's Volunteer Awards at the Hotel at Kirkwood Center in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
2019 LEGISLATIVE SESSION ARTICLES

11:43AM | Mon, June 03, 2019

Personal experience weighed on Gov. Kim Reynolds' veto of medical cannabis expan ...

06:31PM | Tue, May 28, 2019

Governor Reynolds: Banning handheld devices from drivers 'makes sense' ...

06:06PM | Tue, May 28, 2019

Judicial panelist joins challenge to new law changing Iowa's judicial nominating ...

01:02PM | Thu, May 23, 2019

Property tax 'awareness' now Iowa law

10:39AM | Wed, May 22, 2019

Reynolds rejects limits on attorney general's authority

08:21PM | Mon, May 20, 2019

Gov. Reynolds sees rural improvements starting quickly from Empower Rural Iowa I ...
View More 2019 LEGISLATIVE SESSION Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — A change in Iowa’s medical marijuana law was “too much of a jump” for Gov. Kim Reynolds, who said her own battle with addiction entered into her decision to veto the legislation.

“It was a tough, tough, tough call for me,” the governor said Monday about her veto of House File 732. The bill, approved 96-3 by the House and 40-7 by the Senate, would have removed the 3 percent cap on THC and instead limited the amount of medical cannabis a patient could be prescribed at any one time to 25 grams over 90 days.

An increase that size could not be justified, she said. A marijuana gummy that can be purchased legally in Colorado contains between 5 and 25 milligrams of THC, main mind-altering ingredient found in cannabis, Reynolds said. That equates to 277 milligrams of THC a day — five times higher than recommended by the Medical Cannabidiol Advisory Board.

“That was too much of a jump for me,” Reynolds said on WHO Radio.

Supporters said the 3 percent cap limits the effectiveness against most ailments. Reynolds said she chose to follow the recommendation of the state medical cannabis board, which recommended a prescription cap of just 4.5 grams per 90 days.

She’s not opposed to raising the cap because “I know it works for people.”

“I heard the stories. I respect that. I want to help be a part of that too, but I have to be balanced in how I move forward with this,” Reynolds said.

She pledged to work with the Legislature to find a better approach to expanding access to medical cannabis.

“We have a whole big area in between where we can work with the Legislature — and we will do that over the interim — and find a number that is safe and balances the health and safety of Iowans while still trying to identify some innovative ways we can work with patients who need it,” she said.

Her decision to veto HF 732 was influenced by her own experience with alcohol.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“I understand the world of addiction. I get it,” she said. “I know how fleeting recovery can be.”

Reynolds recounted a story of a young man who went through treatment with her. Forty-eight hours after celebrating his completion of the program, he had relapsed, jumped off a bridge and died.

“We have to be cautious and careful about how we move forward,” she said, adding that more Americans die in traffic crashed because of drug-impairment than alcohol impairment. In Iowa, one-third of Iowa drug-related fatal crashes involve THC. “So I have to balance all of that.”

• Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

MORE 2019 LEGISLATIVE SESSION ARTICLES ...

Governor Reynolds: Banning handheld devices from drivers 'makes sense'

Judicial panelist joins challenge to new law changing Iowa's judicial nominating procedure

Property tax 'awareness' now Iowa law

Reynolds rejects limits on attorney general's authority

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

October trial on track for Manchester man accused of killing Michelle Martinko in 1979

Coralville woman accused of attacking man with butcher knife

What do you want to see in NewBo, Czech Village?

River breaches Hesco barriers, flooding downtown Burlington

Westdale shifts vision as retail falters

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.