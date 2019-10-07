Pat Grassley named new Iowa House Speaker

DES MOINES — Six-term Rep. Pat Grassley, a New Hartford Republican who is the grandson of U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, on Monday was selected to replace Linda Upmeyer as speaker of the Iowa House when the Legislature convenes in January.

Rep. Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley was chosen by the 53-member House GOP majority to serve as the chamber’s majority leader and floor debate manager, replacing Urbandale Rep. Chris Hagenow, while Rep. John Wills of Spirit Lake will replace Windschitl as speaker pro tempore.

“Barbara and I continue to be very proud of our grandson and have full confidence Pat will serve Iowans well as he takes on his new role as speaker,” the senator said in a statement after the Iowa House voted in a closed-door Statehouse meeting.

Pat Grasley, 36, was first elected in 2006 and is serving his sixth term. He currently the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

“I’ve watched my grandson Pat mature as a freshman legislator at age 23 to become a very effective leader in the Iowa House,” noted the U.S. senator. “I attribute the mentorship of Speaker Linda Upmeyer for serving as a tremendous role model to Pat and the entire Republican caucus. Notably, Pat became chairman of the Appropriations Committee after just nine years. He likes to remind me that it took 15 years for me to earn that gavel. “

Upmeyer, a Republican from Clear Lake, announced last month that she was stepping down as speaker, but planned to serve the remainder of her two-year term and would not seek re-election in 2020. She will serve her 18th year in the Iowa Legislature in the upcoming 2020 session that begins in January.

“It is a true honor to be the next speaker and I am humbled by the support from the House Republican caucus,” Pat Grassley said in a statement. “I want to thank the members of this caucus for placing their trust in me as we prepare for the 2020 legislative session and campaign season.”

Republicans have held the majority in the Iowa House during the entirety of Upmeyer’s tenure as speaker. During the 2017 through 2019 sessions, Republicans also had a majority in the Iowa Senate and held the governor’s office, giving the GOP unfettered control of the state’s lawmaking agenda.

“The incoming House leadership team has a proven record of putting Iowans’ first, creating a conservative agenda and moving common sense legislation that reflects Iowans’ priorities,” said Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann. “The Republican team is strong, and Speaker-Select Grassley, Majority Leader Windschitl — along with Majority Leader Whitver, President Schneider, and Governor Reynolds — are tremendous leaders who are getting results for small businesses, students, and families across the state. I look forward to working with them to grow our majorities in 2020.”

