CEDAR RAPIDS — If you’re still hanging on to those campaign brochures from the Obama years or photos of you and the president, this could be your opportunity to share.

The Obama Presidential Center will have the first of three Iowa Collections Gatherings from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Red’s Alehouse in North Liberty.

“It’s almost like Antiques Roadshow,” said Sue Dvorsky of Coralville, who has been working with the center on it search for Obama-related memorabilia.

Dvorsky is quick to add that the center staff won’t be taking items back to Chicago.

“They’re cataloging items and getting Iowans’ stories so when they get back to Chicago they know what they have, what they need” to complete the collections, Dvorsky explained.

Iowa, in particular the work the campaign did leading up to the 2008 Iowa caucuses, “was positively pivotal for the Obama campaign,” Dvorsky said. “So will be a special part of the collection.”

The center will have similar collections gatherings at the home of Dean Genth and Gary Swenson in Mason City Oct. 10 and at the Isiserettes headquarters in Des Moines Oct. 11.

Dvorsky, a former Iowa Democratic Party chairwoman, and her husband, Bob, and their daughters were early backers of Barack Obama. The opportunity to work with the center staff has been an “absolute joy.”

“These are not political people. They’re museum people,” she said.

When she mentioned the possibility of getting one of the Obama campaign’s “hope” barn signs that lined the highway to the Harkin Steak Fry in Indianola “they had no idea what a barn sign was.”

“So we’re teaching them to speak political and they’re teaching us to talk provenance,” said Dvorsky.

For more about the Obama Presidential Center, visit obama.org.

What the Obama Presidential Center is looking for

Presidential Campaigns:

• Campaign, election, and inauguration memorabilia of all kinds, including materials related to specific organizing groups and/or communities

• Objects, documents, or photos from campaign volunteers that show a unique, unexpected or personally meaningful aspect of the campaign experience

• Mementos from notable, emotional, exciting or challenging moments during the primaries and national campaign

• Materials related to election night 2008 and the 2009 inauguration, including expressions of identity- and/or community-based pride and the historic nature of President Barack Obama’s status as the first African-American president of the United States

• Anti-Obama materials that speak to the complex narrative of our democratic process

• Other fun, inspirational, surprising, representative and/or unique objects that speak to the historical nature and exuberance of the presidential campaigns (2008 and 2012)

Obama Presidency and Administration:

• Objects, documents and images that connect to the challenges, critiques, achievements, and significant events of President Barack Obama’s eight years in office and that helped shape and define his presidency

• Objects, documents or photos that show a unique, unexpected or personally meaningful aspect of the administration’s work or its impact on individuals and/or communities, including military service members and their families

• Personal mementos of interactions with the president, first lady or other members of the White House from either presidential term

