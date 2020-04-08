CORONAVIRUS

One new coronavirus death reported in Linn County; 97 new positive cases in Iowa

The Gazette

JOHNSTON — One new COVID-19 death was reported Wednesday by Iowa public health officials Wednesday as the number of new cases continued to climb.

The new death was an elderly adult, 81 or older, in Linn County, which continues to report more positive COVID-19 cases than any other county.

Gov. Kim Reynolds reported 97 new positive cases since Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases across Iowa to 1,145. The state’s total deaths from COVID-19 now is 27.

The 97 new cases reported Wednesday bring Iowa’s total known cases to 1,145 and the virus has spread to one more county — Worth — for a total of 79 of Iowa’s 99 counties. Of those who tested positive, 38 percent have recovered, the governor said.

According to Wednesday’s report by health officials, 1,151 people tested negative, for total of 12,821. Currently, 129 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, an overnight increase from 104.

Linn County remains the spot where the most cases have been reported — 197, followed by Johnson County with 147, Polk, 134, Scott. 77, Washington, 62, Muscatine, 61 and Tama 46

Currently, Iowans between the ages of 41 and 60 have the most positive cases with 420, followed by 350 among Iowans 18-40, 290 in the 61-80 range, 72 among the 80 and older group and 13 among children 17 and younger, according to Public Health.

So far, 601 women and 544 men have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa.

The Gazette

