New polls find tight Iowa races up and down ballot

Donald Trump and Joe Biden, Joni Ernst and Theresa Greenfield in virtual ties

President Donald Trump (left) and former Vice President Joe Biden are shown Sept. 29 during the first presidential debat
President Donald Trump (left) and former Vice President Joe Biden are shown Sept. 29 during the first presidential debate in Cleveland. New polls show the two candidates virtually tied in Iowa. (Associated Press)
Multiple new polls on the presidential and U.S. Senate races in Iowa have their slight differences but overall indicate one thing: Both races are very close.

The latest polls came from Monmouth University and Emerson College.

On the presidential race in Iowa, the New Jersey-based Monmouth poll showed a true toss-up: Republican incumbent Donald Trump at 48 percent and Democratic challenger Joe Biden at 47 percent.

When Monmouth adjusted its results for potential high voter turnout, it projected Biden sliding ahead, 50 percent to 47 percent. Its low-turnout projection showed Biden ahead by even more, 51 percent to 46 percent.

Boston-based Emerson also showed a toss-up in the presidential race in Iowa, with Trump at 48 percent and Biden at 46 percent.

Both polls also tested Iowa’s high-stakes U.S. Senate race, which will help determine which party emerges from the election with a Senate majority.

Monmouth found a toss-up here as well, with Republican incumbent Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield deadlocked at 47 percent each, just as the poll did in September.

When adjusting for potential high turnout, Monmouth showed Greenfield with a slight lead over Ernst but still within the margin for error, 49 percent to 47 percent. Its low-turnout projection showed Greenfield ahead even more, 51 percent to 45 percent.

Emerson also showed a toss-up in the Senate race, with Ernst at 46 percent and Greenfield at 45 percent.

Early voting is underway in Iowa. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Monmouth surveyed 501 Iowa voters from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, using live interviewers on mobile phones and land lines. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Emerson surveyed 435 Iowa voters from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21. Its margin of error is plus or minus 5.7 percentage points.

Comments: (563) 333-2659; erin.murphy@lee.net

