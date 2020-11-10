IOWA DERECHO 2020

New Marion grant program to help in derecho recovery

The Marion Chamber of Commerce has announced a new local grant program for Marion businesses and residents.

The program was created through the Marion Chamber Foundation Disaster Recovery Fund, according to a news release.

The fund began to receive donations from around the country following the Aug. 10 derecho storm that ravaged large portions of Eastern Iowa.

Marion applicants are eligible for a grant up to $500 and Marion small-business applicants are eligible for up to $1,500. The grant program will be used to assist the most severely affected residents and businesses, according to the release.

“The fund was established immediately following the storm to assist with fulfilling basic human needs and recovery,” Marion Chamber President Jill Ackerman said in the release.

Funds from the grant may be used for emergency housing needs, insurance deductibles, help with clean up, tree and debris removal, tree replacement and property repairs caused by the disaster and not covered by insurance, the release said.

Applications will be reviewed by an application review board, starting with the first round of applications, due Nov. 27.

The board will continue to award grants monthly until the fund is depleted, the release said. The application is available on the chamber’s website.

In addition, the Marion Chamber Foundation presented a $10,000 check to the Churches of Marion Food Pantry and $10,000 has been donated to Trees Forever to aid in establishing a tree-replacement program in Marion, the release said.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

